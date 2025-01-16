Blue Jackets Pay Tribute to Ohio & Columbus With Stadium Series Jersey

Fans have been waiting patiently for the big jersey reveal for the 2025 Stadium Series. On Thursday, the NHL and Fanatics unveiled the uniforms of both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

The 2025 Stadium Series will be the 43rd regular-season outdoor game set to be played at Ohio Stadium on March 1. The uniforms will highlight the distinct cultural and historical identities of both Columbus and Detroit.

Blue Jackets’ Uniform

The Blue Jackets’ uniform is not surprisingly inspired from the uniforms worn by the Union Army. The jersey features several military-lie details.

A chevron sleeve stripe denoting the rank insignia of the era.

Shoulder featuring a new “CBJ” mark surrounding two crossed hockey sticks, a nod to the unit designation pins worn on the front of soldier’s slouch caps.

A front crest featuring “The Cannon,” derived from the Blue Jackets alternate logo and key element of any Columbus Blue Jackets home game, colored with new metallic silver and red accents.

In addition to those things, the jersey includes the following.

Captain and Alternate Captain designation letters are displayed within a state of Ohio-shaped patch, while the inside back neck includes “Columbus Blue Jackets” wordmark in conjunction with a buckeye leaf pattern, the state tree of Ohio.

The uniform is completed with the star from the team’s primary logo on the pants and a helmet design that features an oversized metallic application team logo and player number.

Zach Werenski shows off the Blue Jackets’ Stadium Series jersey. (Photo credit: Taylor McHale/Fanatics)

As for our overall thoughts, the jersey design is simple yet very effective. The Cannon is a nice, needed touch. That seems to be popular amongst a majority of the fans. Having the captains wear their letter within a State of Ohio patch is also a good look.

The only question that comes to mind will be how the team chooses to incorporate Johnny Gaudreau’s number 13 and if a separate patch will be included on the jersey. The Blue Jackets have done everything to keep Gaudreau’s memory going. We don’t see how it would be different now especially for a franchise-historic game.

Between both the Red Wings and Blue Jackets, this might be one of the better jersey combos in recent memory. The color scheme fits both teams well and will be easy to distinguish during the game itself.

Starting Thursday, 2025 NHL Stadium Series jerseys will be available for pre-order exclusively at all Blue Jackets and Red Wings team store locations. In addition, Blue Jackets fans can pre-order their jersey at the team’s official online store through Feb 4.

You can see an image of what the Red Wings’ jersey looks like below.

Moritz Seider shows off the Red Wings’ Stadium Series jersey. (Photo credit: Taylor McHale/Fanatics)

Both uniforms include the “2025 NHL Stadium Series” designation on the inside back hem as a commemorative touch to this marquee matchup. The Stadium Series event crest is affixed to the right shoulder location.

Tickets for the Stadium Series are still available on Ticketmaster. The game will be aired on ESPN at 6 P.M. eastern on March 1.