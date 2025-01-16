Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Canucks – 1/16/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (24-12-5) at CANUCKS (19-14-10)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body)
Status report
Laferriere was injured in a 1-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday; there has so far been no update on the forward’s timeline to return. … The Kings sent Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to play one game, then recalled him Wednesday.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Phillip Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks made changes to all four lines following a 6-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, including Lekkerimaki moving from the fourth to the first line in Boeser’s spot. … Juulsen will be a game-time decision; the defenseman did not take part in Vancouver’s morning skate Thursday because he “tweaked something,” coach Rick Tocchet said. … Desharnais, who has been scratched the past two games, would likely come out if Juulsen plays.
