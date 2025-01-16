Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Canucks – 1/16/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (24-12-5) at CANUCKS (19-14-10)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body)

Status report

Laferriere was injured in a 1-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday; there has so far been no update on the forward’s timeline to return. … The Kings sent Helenius to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to play one game, then recalled him Wednesday.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Phillip Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks made changes to all four lines following a 6-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, including Lekkerimaki moving from the fourth to the first line in Boeser’s spot. … Juulsen will be a game-time decision; the defenseman did not take part in Vancouver’s morning skate Thursday because he “tweaked something,” coach Rick Tocchet said. … Desharnais, who has been scratched the past two games, would likely come out if Juulsen plays.

