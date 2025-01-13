Kings Takeaways: Drop Second Straight With Shutout Loss to the Oilers

For the first time in two months, the Los Angeles Kings lost two games in a row in regulation. That’s how good they have been since November, but last night against the Edmonton Oilers it was a familiar yet uncharacteristic performance as they were shut out in a low-scoring, 1-0 loss.

By familiar I mean the 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames a couple of days ago that saw the Kings come out firing on all cylinders with little to show for on the scoreboard followed by a second and third period that didn’t feature the same tempo nor energy. It was almost a carbon copy in Edmonton. The Kings had a terrific start generating all kinds of chances and outshooting the Oilers 8-2 nine minutes in and then eventually 14-6 by the time the buzzer went off after 20 minutes. This time the Kings had nothing to show for their strong start, allowing the Oilers to remain calm and eventually outplay them for the second and third periods.

Los Angeles Kings Takeaways (The Hockey Writers)

Second periods have usually been the Kings’ worst this season but a third period in which they aren’t the ones carrying the play and not finding a way to pull out a win or push for overtime is one that is new territory for the Kings. Twice in a row that third-period magic has disappeared.

Defensively Sound No Matter What

The Kings rely on their defensive game to win hockey games and they generate offensive chances because of it. Their ability to consistently break up plays, plug the neutral zone, step up at the blue line, get sticks and bodies in front of pucks, and keep the opposition to the outside is what allows them to turn the puck up the ice the other way.

Regardless of the lack of offense the Kings have been able to generate over the past few games, and the collapse they have endured after the first period offensively, their defensive game has remained elite. Over the past three games, they have only given up one goal at 5-on-5 and that one goal was because of a blatant turnover.

The Kings aren’t scoring goals but they aren’t giving up much of anything either, which is why all three of their games on this road trip have ended up being one-goal, low-scoring affairs. Even the one goal they did give up to the Oilers last night was during 4-on-4 when both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were on the ice together with all of that extra time and space.

“I thought we played a solid game and you know the 4-on-4, the one little miscue and they executed well and that’s the decider so we got to make sure we turn the tide into going our way,” said forward Anze Kopitar.

Lack of Finish Is Killing the Kings

Offense has come at a premium for the Kings over the past few games, only scoring three goals in the span of three games during this road trip. Now they were never a team that won games because of their offense. Ultimately goals are what matters most at the end of the day and right now they aren’t getting any.

Scoring in multiple different ways is also something the Kings have proven to be able to do but over the course of these last three games, nothing seems to be bouncing in the right direction. It’s not that they aren’t spending time in the offensive zone creating chances, but it’s two things.

One is that some of those bounces they were getting earlier in the season were finding the back of the net and now they aren’t. The other thing is that they have run into a few hot goalies. Eric Comrie only allowed one goal in regulation for the Jets, Dustin Wolf stood on his head in Calgary, and last night Stuart Skinner came up huge multiple times in the first period for the Oilers and ended up stopping all 30 Kings shots to keep them off the scoreboard. Mix the unfortunate puck luck with the hot goaltending as well as the offensive collapse in the second half of these games and it’s no wonder why this team has barely been able to put the puck in the net.

“Just got to find a way to score the goals […] we had our chances, we are creating enough to score the goals so we just have to find a way and we’ll be fine,” said defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Interesting Coaching Decision By Hiller

Kings head coach Jim Hiller hasn’t been afraid to make rash decisions, especially during a game. If he doesn’t like what he’s seeing from a player you best believe that player is going to know right away. And they usually find out by sitting on the bench and watching the remainder of the game.

That happened to forward Alex Laferriere last night in Edmonton. McDavid hit him along the boards near the benches and he retaliated by picking up McDavid’s leg and almost flipping him to the ground. An irrational decision from Laferriere led to him not only taking a penalty late in the second period but also not playing a single minute in the third period.

Hiller said post-game it was the worst moment of the game and didn’t offer anything else when asked if there was anything to share regarding Laferriere and his benching. Although Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen jumped off the bench to stick up for his captain which landed him in the box as well and both teams to play at 4-on-4, it’s where the Oilers scored the one and only goal of the game.

Laferriere doesn’t take that penalty, 4-on-4 doesn’t happen and the Oilers don’t open the scoring just before the end of the second period. Hiller’s decision to punish Laferriere would be rational then, no?

We know Hiller holds importance in disciplining his players and holding them accountable, but was it the best idea to bench Laferriere considering the situation?

For one, the Kings opted to stick with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Oilers. A formation they have been using consistently for what seems like forever. They already chose to be down one forward meaning with Laferriere’s benching, they were down two for the entire third period. Now it’s one thing to want to run with 10 forwards if your team is comfortably up in the game, but to choose to play with just three full lines and one extra player down a goal looking for a push in the third period is another. The Kings got progressively more tired during the third period and that push for the tying goal never happened.

Accountability is one of the most important things, but in a game on the road with 11 and seven against a rival team like the Oilers where you haven’t been able to score a goal, it might have been a good idea to have the player who has the third most goals on the team on the ice.

Game four of the five-game road trip is up next on Thursday (Jan. 16) in Vancouver against the Canucks. The Kings have yet to lose three games in a row in regulation so far this season and they will look to continue that trend.