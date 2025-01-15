NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canucks, Flames, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Larkin pegged five possible trade destinations for Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders. What teams did he see as a fit? Meanwhile, is the drama in Vancouver holding up the trade market? Are teams waiting for the Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller trade situation to sort itself out before making other moves? The Calgary Flames have squashed any trade rumors regarding Rasmus Andersson. Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins are placing goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers.

Brock Nelson Trade Rumors: Five Potential Destinations

As the New York Islanders continue to struggle this season, speculation grows around the possibility of the franchise trading Brock Nelson. Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff listed five teams that could be ideal fits for the veteran center. Among them were the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets.

Regarding the Avalanche, Colorado needs a middle-six center for a playoff run. With LTIR space from Gabriel Landeskog not returning, Nelson’s scoring touch and experience make him a strong candidate. Larkin wonders if the Avs lack the trade assets to make the deal.

In Dallas, with Tyler Seguin on LTIR, they have a void at center. The Stars have draft picks and prospects to offer, but they’re also looking to add a defenseman.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nelson is a Minnesota native and Bill Guerin has a deep prospect pool of players he could trade. It’s not clear he wants to and the Wild also have cap issues.

The Maple Leafs are looking for depth scoring and a versatile center, especially if Auston Matthews has additional injury issues. They, too, have cap issues that complicate a trade.

The Winnipeg Jets look competitive, but they’ve pushed to add pieces in previous seasons and wound up with nothing to show for it. It’s unclear how likely they are to push again this season, particularly on a rental.

Teams Waiting on Canucks Drama to Unfold?

Chris Johnston of TSN reports the situation between Vancouver Canucks centers Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller might be affecting the entire NHL trade market. He believes that no resolution in Vancouver has prevented other teams from making decisions.

Sources tell Johnston there’s a sense league-wide that Miller is the most likely to be moved. Several teams would be interested if that’s the case. He has a no-movement clause and while he has not pushed for a trade, teams that are looking at him need to know if he’s even remotely interested in joining their roster.

Flames Tell Teams They Aren’t Trading Andersson

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Calgary Flames have told teams interested in acquiring Rasmus Andersson that their defenseman is not on the market.

There were reports earlier this week that Andersson might be open to or welcome a trade. He preferred to sign an extension, but it wasn’t clear if the Flames were in a position where they would take a good offer at the deadline if one were made. They aren’t moving Andersson, regardless of a trade pitch.

“The Flames have no interest in trading him, point blank,” LeBrun stated. He added, “..and they’re a little confused as to why they’re getting calls from other teams checking in on his availability.” Things may change next season when Andersson is on an expiring deal and if he is unwilling to sign an extension. For now, it’s not something the Flames are concerned about.

Tristan Jarry to Go on Waivers

As per a statement by the team, “Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will be placed on waivers today at 2:00 PM.” Josh Yohe reported, “From what I’m hearing, the Penguins organization has reached a breaking point with Tristan Jarry.” This waiver news suggests the team is hoping to move on.