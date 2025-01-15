Penguins Expected to Place Goaltender Tristan Jarry on Waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they are going to play goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers at 2:00 p.m. today.

The Penguins have been patient with Jarry through his struggles but have finally reached the end of the rope and will be placing him on waivers. If he clears, he will likely report to their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Jarry is in the second year of a five-year, $28.66 million contract that carries a cap hit of $5.3 million. This season, Jarry is 8-7-4 with a .886 save percentage and a 3.32 goals-against average.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At this time, the Penguins have not announced who will be called up to join the team. However, the expectation is that it will be Joel Blomqvist, who has played well when called upon. In eight games this season, he has a 3-5 record with a .904 save percentage and a 3.60 goals-against average.

This likely marks the end of Jarry’s time with the Penguins. If he goes unclaimed and the team cannot find a new home for him, they will most likely buy out his contract at the end of the season.