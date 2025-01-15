Should the Maple Leafs Push or Protect Goalie Joseph Woll?

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie Joseph Woll has had a bit of a rough stretch recently. After a solid start to January when he strung together a 3-1-0 record and stopped 117 of 129 shots through four games, Woll has lost two in a row. In Tuesday’s contest, he made 19 saves on 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The two losses illuminated a problematic trend for the youngster. He’s given up at least four goals in three of his last four starts. That’s not good enough, especially since the team has played so many tight, low-scoring games.

Woll Isn’t Getting Much Help from His Teammates

One of the team’s most challenging issues is that backup Anthony Stolarz has been unable to play. His injury has put extra pressure on Woll and the entire team. As a result, Woll has been asked to handle a heavy workload, and the results have been mixed.

However, the team in front of him hasn’t helped much, either, and the Maple Leafs have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Despite his difficulties in the crease, the team needs him to shine. Woll has potential, but the recent losses highlight the challenges of being alone in his starting role.

Hockey Analysts Weigh in on the Woll Situation

In a recent discussion on Real Kyper & Bourne, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee weighed in on how the Maple Leafs should manage Woll’s workload with Stolarz sidelined due to injury. After the team’s third straight loss—two of which Woll started—the question arises: how should the Maple Leafs deploy Woll moving forward?

Pushing Woll to Build Mental Toughness or Concerns for His Health

Kypreos argued that the Maple Leafs missed a critical opportunity to help Woll’s mental resilience by not starting him after a poor performance. He emphasized the importance of replicating playoff-level pressure during the regular season, suggesting that Woll should have been allowed to bounce back immediately, just as he would need to in the postseason. Kypreos sees this as more about mental fortitude than physical readiness.

Bourne countered Kypreos’ point by raising concerns about Woll’s health. Given Woll’s history of injuries, Bourne suggested that the Maple Leafs might be cautious for good reason. Whether it’s Woll expressing discomfort or data collected from player-tracking technology, Bourne argued that the team must prioritize Woll’s long-term health over short-term performance. Pushing him too hard could risk another injury, leaving the Maple Leafs even more vulnerable in the crease.

McKee highlighted the importance of balancing Woll’s development with his durability. While he acknowledged the value in preparing Woll for playoff scenarios, he stressed that the regular season shouldn’t jeopardize the team’s goaltending depth. McKee noted that the Maple Leafs have another goalie with solid numbers, and ideally, a healthy tandem can alternate starts to stay fresh for the playoffs.

The Role of Regular Season as Playoff Preparation

Kypreos reiterated the regular season should be a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. He advocated for experimenting with player roles and workloads to simulate high-pressure situations. Expecting players to excel when it matters most might be unrealistic without putting them in challenging scenarios.

The point of their discussion was that the Maple Leafs face a challenging decision in managing Woll’s workload. Balancing the need to build his mental resilience with the risk of aggravating an injury is no easy task. If handled carefully, Woll could develop into a playoff-ready goaltender. However, if overused, the Maple Leafs risk losing him when they need him most.

Moving forward, the Maple Leafs must strike a careful balance: They must give Woll enough responsibility to grow while protecting his health for the critical moments ahead.