Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Utah HC – 1/16/25

The New York Rangers take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (20-20-3) at UTAH (18-18-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: None

Status report

The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carson — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — John Marino

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: