Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Utah HC – 1/16/25

The New York Rangers take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (20-20-3) at UTAH (18-18-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: None
Status report
The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Potential Trade Destinations for Rangers’ Zac Jones
- Rangers’ Will Borgen Providing Steady Defensive Play
- New York Rangers’ Top-20 All-Time Goal Scorers
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carson — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — John Marino
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 5-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Utah HC: Can Clayton Keller Match His Career-High Point Total This Season?
- John Marino Shines in Utah HC Debut
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 5-3 Loss to Canadiens