Rangers’ Will Borgen Providing Steady Defensive Play

On Dec. 18 the New York Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, to the Seattle Kraken for Will Borgen and a third-round pick. While the Blueshirts have a very disappointing 20-20-3 record, Borgen has provided steady play since the trade and has looked comfortable playing on their second defense pair.

Borgen’s Play This Season

In 2022-23 Borgen played well on the Kraken’s third defense pair and finished with three goals, 17 assists, and 203 hits in 82 games. He continued to provide steady play last season and finished with three goals, 22 assists, and 195 hits. While he spent a lot of time on the third defense pair he got an opportunity to play on the second pair after a few other defensemen missed time injured.

This season Borgen struggled with the Kraken. He had just one goal and one assist in 33 games and was minus-13, the worst on the team when he was traded. He struggled defensively and made too many turnovers. He averaged 15:12 in ice time per game.

The Rangers traded their captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 6 in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen. Trouba was a physical presence who spent the majority of his six seasons with the Blueshirts playing on a pair with K’Andre Miller. Borgen replaced him on the second pair and has provided reliable play.

Will Borgen, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Borgen has helped stabilize the second pair, which has been a weakness for the Rangers this season. Miller has made a lot of defensive mistakes that have turned into goals for the team’s opponents but he has played better with his new defense partner.

Like Trouba, Borgen plays with physicality and does not pass up the opportunity to throw hits. He has done a nice job clearing the front of the net and getting pucks out of the defensive zone. He has also looked to shoot the puck from the point and scored a goal in the Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 5. He has one goal, one assist, 25 hits, and is even in 12 games since the trade while averaging 18:48 in ice time per game.

What Borgen’s Play Means for the Rangers

The Rangers have not played well defensively this season but they have played a little better recently. They beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 9 and the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Jan. 11, then lost 3-2 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 14. All three teams have high-powered offenses and the Blueshirts defense did enough to give them an opportunity to win in all three games. Borgen has quietly made a difference with his strong play in the defensive zone.

While Borgen has done a nice job for the Rangers, they could opt to trade him if they do not make a big push to get into playoff position before the trade deadline. He is in the final season of a two-season, $5.4 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent. His play with the Blueshirts has raised his trade value and they could look to trade him for a draft pick.

NEVER LOOKED BACK.



Borgy with a rip. pic.twitter.com/x1kjFSLNhe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 5, 2025

The Rangers could also look to sign Borgen to a short-term extension instead of trading him. Despite his struggles with the Kraken the season, he has done a nice job since the trade. Additionally, the Blueshirts may trade blueliners Ryan Lindgren who is also set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, and Zac Jones who has been a healthy scratch for the last three weeks. Signing Borgen to an extension would make sense if they move on from some of their other defensemen.

For Borgen and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers have shown improvement defensively in their last few games and Borgen deserves credit for his strong defensive play. The team can either look to trade him before the trade deadline or sign him to an extension but either way, he has raised his value in his first 12 games with them. For now, they need him to continue playing the same way as they try to make a run and turn their season around.