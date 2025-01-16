Devils Rapid Fire With Frank ‘The Tank’ Fleming

Barstool Sports’ Frank ‘The Tank’ Fleming initially rose to internet stardom following a viral rant on the local news when his train to the New York Mets game was delayed. He’s now known for his fiery analysis of his favorite sports teams, as well as his inspiring weight loss journey. His personal TikTok and YouTube alone have combined for over 77 million views…and that’s not counting the millions more on Barstool’s social channels.

Most of his followers associate his sports fandom with the Mets, but he’s also a pretty big New Jersey Devils fan. The Hockey Writers went 1-on-1 with Fleming for a fun ‘rapid fire’ Q&A regarding New Jersey’s team.

Frank’s Devils Fandom

THW: How did you come to like the Devils?

Fleming: They’re from Jersey.

THW: Who is your favorite all-time Devil!?

Fleming: Well, Martin Brodeur, he’s the best goalie of all-time, obviously. But also, I would say Kenny Daneyko is also good, and Scott Stevens would probably be good on that list.

THW: And with that, what is your favorite all-time Devils moment?

Fleming: Probably the second Stanley Cup, especially when Eric Lindros got knocked out by Scott Stevens.

THW: What does this current team need to do to have a chance to win the Stanley Cup?

Fleming: I think they need like one more offensive player. And maybe a little more defensive depth.

THW: Who is your favorite current Devil?

Fleming: Jack Hughes…he’s just so good.

THW: If you could take the skill of any player on the Devils besides Jack Hughes, who would it be?

Fleming: Nico Hischier, because he’s an all-around perfect guy.

THW: Do you think Sheldon Keefe is the right person to lead the team?

Fleming: I don’t know yet. I would have to see him in the playoffs.

THW: Do you think the Mets or Devils will win a championship first?

Fleming: I don’t know, they’re both close…the Mets…it’s just been so long (1986).

Frank’s Social Media

If you are unfamiliar with Fleming, the best place to start is his “Frank Walks” series on YouTube, where he gets his cardio in whilst talking to various celebrities and athletes, including PK Subban, Paul Bissonette, JJ Watt, Joey Chestnut, Saquon Barkley, and more.

His recent weight loss has even garnered worldwide attention, such as DailyMail in the United Kingdom. You can follow him on Twitter (X), TikTok or Instagram to keep up with his journey and his sports rants.