Oilers Should Avoid John Klingberg at All Costs

The Edmonton Oilers have been looking for a defenceman ahead of the trade deadline, and seem to have found one that interests them. According to several reports, they are expressing interest in John Klingberg, who is looking to make a return to the NHL after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery over a year ago.

Klingberg is a right-hand shot, which bodes well for the Oilers, who are lacking on that side. Given the nature of the injury he is coming off of, he would also be cheap, which is another plus for the Oilers, who are a cap-strapped team. That said, while there are positives, this is a player they should steer clear of.

Klingberg Not What He Once Was

During his prime with the Dallas Stars, Klingberg was one of the game’s best offensive defencemen. Few, if any, could run a power play like he was able to. While not known for having an overly powerful shot, he was able to find lanes through traffic and also displayed great vision. His elite skating also allowed him to walk the blue line with the puck better than almost anybody else in the league.

The numbers speak for themselves, as Klingberg scored 10 or more goals in four of five seasons from 2014 to 2019. He’s also managed 40 or more points in six seasons, and would have had a few more 40-plus point campaigns if it weren’t for a multitude of injuries over the years. Those injuries, however, are a big reason why the Oilers should stay away from him.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Following the 2021-22 season, his final as a member of the Stars, Klingberg headed into free agency fresh off a 47-point campaign. Many projected he was in line for a lucrative long-term deal, but after waiting quite some time on the free agent market, he was forced to settle for a one-year, $7 million deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

The reason for not being offered a long-term deal may have been due to teams knowing about his hip issues. It turned out to be the right call, as he struggled in 2022-23, and played just 14 games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24 before undergoing his major procedure, one which many believed could be career-ending.

While the 32-year-old deserves a ton of props for getting himself back into a position in which he feels like he can be an NHL defenceman once again, there are a ton of question marks surrounding what he can provide. It doesn’t make much sense for the Oilers, a Stanley Cup contender, to take a chance on him.

Oilers Have Very Similar Player

Another reason the Klingberg signing doesn’t make a ton of sense for the Oilers is that they have a very similar player in Evan Bouchard. The 25-year-old is a very gifted offensive defenceman who is a big part of why the Oilers have had such a successful power play for several seasons now. There is absolutely zero chance he will come off of their top unit, even with a Klingberg signing.

Even when Klingberg was at his best, he was regarded by many as a power play specialist who at times struggled at even strength, particularly when it came to the defensive side of his game. Adding him now, when he’s well past his prime, makes zero sense given that they wouldn’t even be able to fit him in where he truly thrives.

You can certainly understand why the Oilers are aiming to add a right-shot defenceman given that after Bouchard and Ty Emberson, they don’t have a lot of options. That said, there is nothing to suggest Klingberg is better than, or even as good as a current depth option they have now in Troy Stecher. They’d be much better off avoiding Klingberg and looking to add a better fit through a trade.