Has Evander Kane Played His Final Game With the Edmonton Oilers?

There was some pretty big news from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday morning, as the team announced that Evander Kane underwent a knee procedure which is expected to take four to eight weeks to heal. The timing of the surgery puzzled many, as the 34-year-old has yet to play this season after undergoing some core procedures in September.

There has been all sorts of speculation from fans regarding this latest update. The timing does certainly seem strange, though Kane explained to reporters that the timeline for a return is similar to what it would have been given his ongoing rehab from his numerous procedures done in September.

“I anticipate taking a week or two off from the norm of what I’ve been doing thus far, continuing it, then getting right back into it,” Kane told reporters via Zoom on Friday. “I don’t think it’s going to slow me down or my timeline down greatly with this surgery.”

Kane’s Uncertainty Has Grown

There was already quite a bit of uncertainty in regards to Kane’s future before this latest procedure. It seemed no one had a clear idea of when he would be able to return to the Oilers lineup. Many speculated that it may not be before the playoffs, as he currently sits on long-term injured reserve. By doing so, the Oilers have created some cap space to be able to make a move, or perhaps multiple moves, ahead of the trade deadline.

While Kane indicated this current procedure wouldn’t alter his original timeline much, if at all, he didn’t have a clear-cut answer when asked what exactly his current timeline to return to the lineup is.

“I think I’ll be in a much better situation coming back this time, obviously feeling 100 percent healthy and in great shape and ready to rock,” Kane said. “So whenever that time is, I’m looking forward to being a big contributor.”

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Based on Kane’s responses, it appears as though he is fully believing he will be back at some point in 2024-25, whether it be down the stretch of the regular season or perhaps by the time the playoffs begin. Others, however, are starting to hold doubts about that given the vague statements from Kane, and the lack of comments from the team as a whole.

Even some media seem to be expressing their doubts about his return to this team, not just in regards to this season, but at all. One of those individuals is Dustin Nielson of Edmonton Sports Talk. The former TSN1260 radio host posted a tweet yesterday which read, ‘Will Evander Kane play another game for the Oilers?’.

Many believe that Kane will be back when the playoffs begin. That certainly could be the case. We’ve seen that with several players in the past, most notably Mark Stone. That said, there is some major risk in inserting a player who’s been off this long into games where the speed and intensity are ramped up tenfold. You’d have to imagine Kane will be rusty after such a long break, which puts into question whether or not he would be an effective option.

Kane’s Time With Oilers Appears to Be Dwindling

When Kane first arrived in Edmonton, everything seemingly went right. He scored 22 goals in just 43 regular season games, and notched another 13 in 15 playoff outings. It was an incredible run, and one that earned him a four-year, $20.5 million deal.

Things haven’t gone nearly as swimmingly since signing that contract. In large part due to injury, Kane’s totals have decreased, albeit he has still managed 40 goals in a combined 118 games over the past two seasons. That said, there had been trade speculation surrounding his name this past summer, as his contract is one the cap-strapped Oilers would like to move in order to help open up some cap space.

It’s worth noting that Kane’s full no-movement clause expires on Feb. 28, and instead turns into a 16-team no-trade list. This means that Kane would have a say in where he goes, but wouldn’t be able to veto a deal with the 16 teams who aren’t on his list. Don’t be surprised to see the Oilers try and take advantage of that this coming offseason.