Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Predators – 1/11/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (27-10-5) at PREDATORS (13-21-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren was being evaluated after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday with an upper-body injury, according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Stamkos participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Stamkos was “trending” to play Saturday. … L’Heureux will return to the lineup following a three-game suspension for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during a 5-3 loss Dec. 31.

