Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Predators – 1/11/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (27-10-5) at PREDATORS (13-21-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren was being evaluated after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday with an upper-body injury, according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Takeaways From Capitals’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Canadiens
- 5 Leading Candidates for the Jack Adams Award Halfway Through 2024-25
- Canadiens Keep Hot Streak Alive with 3-2 OT Win Over Capitals
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Stamkos participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Stamkos was “trending” to play Saturday. … L’Heureux will return to the lineup following a three-game suspension for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during a 5-3 loss Dec. 31.
Latest for THW:
- 6 Most Surprising Teams Through First Half of the 2024-25 Season
- Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect
- Hellebuyck Has Milestone Night as Jets Beat Predators 5-2