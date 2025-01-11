Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – 1/11/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (26-16-1) at JETS (28-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, ALT, NHLN, KTVD
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Juuso Parssinen — Artturi Lehkonen
Joel Kiviranta — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber — Parker Kelly — Jere Innala
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Calvin de Haan — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Samuel Girard (upper body)
Status report
Girard, a defenseman, is day to day after missing a 6-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … The Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used Thursday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan Coghlan
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)
Status report
Namestnikov will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel.
