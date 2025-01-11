Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Canadiens – 1/11/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (26-13-1) at CANADIENS (20-18-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Arttu Hyry — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Matej Blumel

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Saturday after practicing in Montreal on Friday. … Blumel was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday; the forward will not play against the Canadiens but could enter the lineup at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Laine could return and replace Pezzetta in the lineup after missing four games because of illness; the two forwards were the only Montreal players who skated Saturday following a 3-2 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Savard did not skate but could return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury; he practiced Thursday but did not travel to Washington. … Struble would likely sit if Savard plays; the defenseman played 5:09 and did not have a shift after the second period Friday.

