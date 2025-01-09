Projected Lineups for Stars vs Flyers – 1/9/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (25-13-1) at FLYERS (17-19-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Arttu Hyry — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
Dumba will play after being scratched for a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday and will replace Smith, a defenseman. … Lyubushkin will play after leaving during the second period on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. … Marchment is expected to be out 3-4 weeks after having surgery to repair facial injuries the forward sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Ersson will start after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.
