Projected Lineups for Stars vs Flyers – 1/9/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (25-13-1) at FLYERS (17-19-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Arttu Hyry — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

Dumba will play after being scratched for a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday and will replace Smith, a defenseman. … Lyubushkin will play after leaving during the second period on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. … Marchment is expected to be out 3-4 weeks after having surgery to repair facial injuries the forward sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Ersson will start after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.

