Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Sabres – 1/9/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (15-21-5) at SENATORS (19-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Connor Clifton

Mattias Samuelsson — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Malenstyn, a forward, will miss his second straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said one other player is ill and will be a game-time decision.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Adam Gaudette

Cole Reinhardt — Zack Ostapchuk — Noah Gregor

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Maxence Guenette

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back)

Status report

Forwards Perron and Amadio, who each wore a yellow no-contact jersey during the Senators morning skate Thursday, are “closer to playing,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.

