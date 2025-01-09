Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Sabres – 1/9/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (15-21-5) at SENATORS (19-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn
Nicolas Aube-Kubel — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Connor Clifton
Mattias Samuelsson — Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Malenstyn, a forward, will miss his second straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said one other player is ill and will be a game-time decision.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Adam Gaudette
Cole Reinhardt — Zack Ostapchuk — Noah Gregor
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Maxence Guenette
Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
Forwards Perron and Amadio, who each wore a yellow no-contact jersey during the Senators morning skate Thursday, are “closer to playing,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.
