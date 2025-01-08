Senators Should Trade 2025 1st Round Draft Pick

When looking at the past few first-round draft picks, the Ottawa Senators don’t have a whole lot to show for them. Since the Senators made three fantastic picks in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, they have only made two first-round selections, they don’t have a great prospect pool, and they haven’t made the playoffs. Their first-round pick for 2025 will likely help them in a big way regardless of what they do with it, but it might make the most sense to trade the pick.

Senators’ 2021-2024 First Round Draft Picks

The Senators have only made two selections in the first round of the past four drafts. Tyler Boucher was selected 10th overall in 2021 and hasn’t amounted to much yet. With injuries taking a lot away from the development of Boucher, he is still in his fourth season since being drafted, and through 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games, he only has 10 points. Since being drafted, in his 110 games through three leagues, Boucher has only registered 44 points. Considering he spent time in the NCAA, Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and AHL, you would expect a lot more out of a 10th overall pick than that.

The other first-round selection the Senators made is Carter Yakemchuk, who they selected seventh overall in 2024. Yakemchuk impressed a lot of people in the NHL training camp and preseason and made a strong case to be on the opening night lineup, but he ultimately went back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) to tear it up.

So, with nothing helping the Senators this season from drafting in the first round, what about the other two picks?

Well, without going into a full trade tree, it is easy to oversimplify how certain assets ended up being on the roster. The two other picks were traded for Alex DeBrincat and Jakob Chychrun, who are both no longer with the Senators, but the return on both players did help the Senators, including a first-round pick which was flipped for goaltender Linus Ullmark, and Nick Jensen. So having those two assets is certainly helping the Senators this season, but they aren’t direct trades involving the Senators’ first-round pick.

The Dadonov Trade Has Huge Impact on Senators’ Picks

Remember when the Senators signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year deal? Well, after just 55 games with the club, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for Nick Holden and a draft pick. Simple enough, a team out of the playoffs trading a scoring winger happens all the time. Well, a year later, the Golden Knights tried moving Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks, and the trade was nixed as he had a partial no-trade clause. Why would Vegas even try? Simple answer to that is that the Senators’ general manager at the time, Pierre Dorion, didn’t disclose that to the Golden Knights. The Knights were unhappy as it threw a wrench in their plans, and the NHL slapped the Senators, who were under entirely new ownership, with a hefty penalty of having to forfeit a first-round pick.

The Senators were given a choice. They could forfeit the first-round pick in 2024, 2025, or 2026. So as of now, the Senators will need to decide if they will forfeit the 2025 or 2026 pick, and their best course of action is to trade the pick in 2025 and forfeit the 2026 draft pick.

But what about the prospect pool? Well, there are a lot of ways to restock your prospect pool outside of the first round. Sure, it definitely helps to have a top-32 pick, but it isn’t necessary. Good scouting and drafting go a long way when building an NHL team, and the Senators should focus outside the first round for talent, and go the next two seasons without a first-round pick.

What Should the Senators Trade a First-Round Pick For?

At this point, considering the holes in the lineup and the injuries the Senators have faced, by the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Senators should use their 2025 first-round pick to upgrade at any position.

When looking at goaltending, with Ullmark out of the lineup, the Senators are significantly weaker. It would make sense to acquire a goaltender who could be relied upon to stay healthy and play well when Ullmark is unavailable. With that being said, the most expensive goaltender on the market right now is likely John Gibson from the Ducks, and even with 50 percent of his salary retained, it is tough to argue he should cost a first-round pick, but if there is more added to a deal with a solid goaltender, it could make sense.

A steady, reliable defensive-minded right-shot defenseman is something every team covets, and they don’t come around too often. General manager Steve Staios did a great job by bringing in Jensen, and another carbon copy of his would be ideal, but they aren’t available very often, and when they are, they cost a premium. If the Senators are truly looking to make a playoff run, it may take some digging, but finding this kind of asset would be crucial for them, and if the right deal is there, trading the first-round pick makes great sense.

For the forwards, the Senators are pretty strong at center and don’t have a need there, but if you bring in a star player, like with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller being available, you certainly move the pick. The focus on forward is more likely to be for a top-six winger. Whether it be a rental or a player with term, the Senators need another productive winger in the lineup to help support the rest of the lineup.

Going All-In on 2025 Playoffs Makes Sense

A team labeled as going all-in can mean a few things. A team that has done well for a number of years, like the Dallas Stars for example, would be going all-in for the Stanley Cup and trading most of the future assets away. For the Senators, the goal is to make the playoffs. The Eastern Conference is as tight as can be for the final two playoff spots, and with how the Senators have played this season, they are deserving of a reward from Staios.

Adding one of the key pieces this club is missing will certainly help them get closer to a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Without trading too many prospects, and especially Yakemchuk, the Senators should do whatever else they can to upgrade at any position and make a true push for the playoffs, and that certainly includes trading the 2025 first-round pick.