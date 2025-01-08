Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs. Utah HC – 1/8/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (24-15-2) at UTAH (17-15-7)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov — Niko Mikkola

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Ekblad and Mikkola each will be a game-time decision and will skate in warmups, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; Ekblad sustained an undisclosed injury and did not play the end of the third period of a 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday or in a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and Mikkola has missed five games with an upper-body injury.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Liam O’Brien

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Connor Ingram (upper body)

Status report

Lamoureux, a defenseman, skated Wednesday but is still not cleared to play… Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a as they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

