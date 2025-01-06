Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Avalanche – 1/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (24-14-2) at AVALANCHE (24-15-1)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov

Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis

Nate Schmidt — Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Ekblad, a defenseman, was on the ice after the morning skate and could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, he would likely be replaced by Bjornfot, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is likely to miss his fifth straight game.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Drouin didn’t participate in the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … The Avalanche recalled Felhaber from Colorado of the AHL on Sunday.

