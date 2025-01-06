Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Avalanche – 1/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (24-14-2) at AVALANCHE (24-15-1)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Dmitry Kulikov
Tobias Bjornfot — Uvis Balinskis
Nate Schmidt — Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Ekblad, a defenseman, was on the ice after the morning skate and could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, he would likely be replaced by Bjornfot, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is likely to miss his fifth straight game.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Drouin didn’t participate in the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … The Avalanche recalled Felhaber from Colorado of the AHL on Sunday.
