Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Kraken – 1/6/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (24-15-3) at KRAKEN (17-20-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Haula, a center, was injured during a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. “He’s going to miss some time,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s going to be weeks, so in terms of the actual timeline, it will [depend] on how he recovers, but he’s got a sprain on his ankle. It’s going to take some time for sure.”

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Cale Fleury, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Larsson, a defenseman, is expected to play after leaving a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in the second period because of an upper-body injury. … Gourde, a center, was placed on injured reserve Sunday retroactive to Jan. 4; Daccord, a goalie, was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 22.

