Devils’ Last 3 Games Should Not Define the Rest of the Season

The New Jersey Devils have been on a hot streak this season. Before the holiday break, their record stood at 21-11-3. Coming back from the break, they have played in four games so far; they’ve only won one. As the NHL reaches the halfway point of the season, this three-game loss streak New Jersey is on should not define their performance for the rest of the season.

Devils’ Heavy Travel Period

After a three-day break for the holidays, the Devils had a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes. They came out the gate swinging, defeating the visitors 4-2. After celebrating the high of the win, the Devils had to travel straight to Raleigh to face the Hurricanes once more this season. On the second half of a back-to-back, coming off the holiday break, the Devils were tired. They definitely played as if they were.

Carolina outshot them 41-23, which is not like the Devils at all. The Devils usually have more puck control than this. They usually take way more shots, not always finding the back of the net, but more shots nonetheless. When you compare the game the day prior, when they hosted the Hurricanes, the Devils outshot the visitors 31-23. They had better puck control and stronger defensive play when they were at home versus when they played the second game of the back-to-back.

Immediately after traveling to Carolina, the Devils had to head to California. With the loss weighing them down, the Devils had to get into a winning mindset for this West Coast road trip. Unfortunately, that mindset hasn’t hit them yet. Perhaps it’s the jet lag, but once again, the Devils looked tired out on the ice. Losing to both the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, the Devils had some good chances, but they were on the receiving end of some negative calls.

On Jan. 1 when they faced the Kings, Timo Meier‘s goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference. Stefan Noesen was in front of the Kings goalie, Darcy Kuemper, who got his stick between Noesen’s legs and was “unable” to get it back into proper goaltending position. Although this goal would not have let the Devils win, it would have changed the end result to make sure the Devils did not get shut out.

The Devils will be continuing on this West Coast road trip, facing off against the San Jose Sharks and finally the Seattle Kraken. The Devils had three days between the Kings game and the Sharks game. Hopefully, they have adjusted to the time zone and will be back in fighting shape.

Not the Devils’ First 3-Game Loss Streak

The Devils had a four-game loss streak back in October, falling to the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, and the New York Islanders. Since then, the Devils have not hit a losing streak higher than two consecutive games. This three-game loss streak is not like the Devils’ performance this season. However, fans should not fret.

Even with the loss streak, the Devils are still in high standings in the Eastern Conference. They are just beneath the Capitals. Washington has 53 points while the Devils have 51. New Jersey is currently three points ahead of the next team, which is the Hurricanes. The standings can always fluctuate, but what matters is that the Devils are high up on the chart. They have a very strong chance of clinching a playoff spot with how they have been performing. This little slump is not going to slow them down.

Devils Need to Start Markstrom

Two of the Devils’ three consecutive losses had Jake Allen in the net. While not completely the goaltender’s fault, there is a clear reason why Jacob Markstrom is the starting goalie for the Devils.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It is not fair to Markstrom to start every game. He definitely needs a break sometimes. However, he has a save percentage of .912 out of 28 games while Allen has .901 in 13 games. Allen’s last five games he has played have been losses, while Markstrom has not had a loss since Dec. 10 when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat him in overtime. It is clear that the Devils earn more wins when they start Markstrom.

Everyone Has Rough Patches

While fans might be feeling low with the Devils’ performance as of late, there is still hope. The team has been performing exceptionally well this season. Everyone hits some low points. Unfortunately, the Devils are currently in this low period. Just like in life, there are always highs and lows in hockey. Despite the low at this point, there has to be a high peak right around the corner.