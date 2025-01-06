Kraken Place Daccord and Gourde on IR, Call up AHL Help

The Seattle Kraken’s injury situation is growing more complex. After missing the past few games, netminder Joey Daccord has been placed on injured reserve (IR), retroactive to Dec. 22. Furthermore, forward Yanni Gourde, another recent absentee, is joining the goalie on the IR list, albeit retroactive as of Jan. 4. The club has taken measures to back themselves up by calling up defensemen Cale Fleury and Gustav Olofsson from the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Daccord and Gourde on IR

The Kraken’s typical number-one goalie has not seen any action since a game versus the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 22. In that contest the Massachusetts native displayed some discomfort mid-match. He finished the game, although Seattle fell that night, 5-2. It was revealed that he had suffered an upper-body injury. German teammate Philipp Grubauer has started all contests since then.

Additionally, Seattle has recalled defensemen Cale Fleury and Gustav Olofsson from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds on an emergency basis. pic.twitter.com/cLwrqRZ7Qw — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 6, 2025

In 23 games this season Daccord sports a 12-9-2 record, a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.51, and a save percentage (SV%) of .912. Since his absence has already surpassed the minimum seven-day IR threshold, he may return to the roster at any moment.

Not so for Gourde, whose retroactive status goes back to Jan. 4, meaning he’ll only be able to hit the ice starting Jan. 11. The 33-year-old Quebec native was part of the action in the 4-3 shootout defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 2, and it is being reported that he adopted a lower-body injury in that game.

Although not officially on IR, defenseman Adam Larsson was nicked in Saturday’s game (Jan. 4) versus the Edmonton Oilers. He left in the second period and did not return.

Help From the Firebirds

In comes the AHL affiliate to provide support. The Kraken called up its little brother in Coachella Valley for the possible services of blueliners Olofsson and Fleury. Fleury, 26 and originally from Regina, has partaken in 19 games with the Firebirds this season, tallying five goals, nine assists, and a plus-12 rating. He’s stepped onto the ice for Seattle twice, but not registered any points.

Olofsson, 30 and from Sweden, was called up several times in December but not used. This season in the AHL, he’s played in 29 games, scored twice, provided nine assists, and has an even rating.

The Kraken conclude their four-game homestand by welcoming the New Jersey Devils on Monday (Jan. 6).