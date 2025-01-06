What We’ve Learned About the Maple Leafs at the Halfway Point 

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reached the 41-game mark, making it the halfway point of the 2024-25 season. As it stands, they are currently first in the Atlantic Division with 54 points, a 26-13-2 record and a +16-goal differential. Considering how their division is more competitive and room for error is slim, the team is in a good spot.

Maintaining this spot is going to be key for an easier path to go on a deep run, but the Maple Leafs have excelled in all areas of the game to get to this point. They aren’t here by fluke and continue to play a style that really resonates with their new identity. Here are three things we learned about the Maple Leafs at the halfway point this season.

Defensive Commitment

If there’s one thing that has really stood out and has been something that continues to gain momentum, it’s the defense for the Maple Leafs. Previously, they haven’t been as defensively sound, where positioning and awareness was a glaring issue. That hasn’t been the case this season as the numbers back that up as for once, the Maple Leafs are a defensively sound team.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

This time last season, they allowed 133 goals against (18th), 3.24 goals against per game (20th) and their penalty kill was at 77.1% (24th). Their five-on-five goals against was 84 (15th) and high danger chances against was 394 (23rd). This season, they’ve allowed the 12th fewest goals against with 113, are eighth in goals against per game with 2.76 and in penalty with 82.7%.. They are also sixth in goals against at five-on-five with 67.

It’s a stark contrast to what we’ve seen last season as the goals against are low and are better when they’re down a man this season. You noticed it from the onset of training camp, where they focussed in on one-on-one coverage, odd-man rushes and aggressive pressure. That has been the strength of the Maple Leafs this season as it has put them at the top of some defensive categories. The offense hasn’t taken a hit in order to play with a strong and sound defensive structure, either at 5v5 or on the PK. Even in one goal games, the Maple Leafs have done a better job at shutting things down and getting wins where they have a winning percentage of .727 this season compared to last season where it was at .500.

Related: Comparing the 2024-25 Maple Leafs to Last Season

This team is gifted with the forwards they have and now there’s a balance, both up front and on the back end. Having players like Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe to block shots and end plays is immense as they continue to lead the way as the team’s shut down pair.

Goaltending Stronger Than Ever

The biggest question mark coming into the season was how the goaltending will perform with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll? Stolarz has been in the league for some time, but hasn’t really carved out a role as a starter and Woll has a small sample size himself. Despite that, the Maple Leafs look to have some quality goaltending for the first time in a long time.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Before Stolarz had a procedure done on his knee, he was no doubt one of the top goaltenders in the league. Throughout the season, both him and Woll have been rotating back and forth as the starter. When Woll was out briefly to start the season, Stolarz came in and did his job. When Woll came back, he was just as impressive and was battling Stolarz for the starter role. For two starters with a limited resume, they’ve done their job for the Maple Leafs.

Even though he hasn’t played in weeks, Stolarz still ranks second in goals against average with 2.15 and is first in save percentage with .927. Woll is 13th in GAA with 2.48 and 11th in SV% with .914. Among goalies with 200 minutes played at 5v5 Stolarz has the best SV% with .953 and Woll is 22nd with .918. In terms of goals saved above expected, Stolarz is third with 15.55 and Woll is 21st with 2.83.

To see both goalies in some key statistical categories is a breath of fresh air after seeing the struggles of Matt Murray, Jack Campbell, Petr Mrazek and Ilya Samsonov where they had their highs and lows. The Maple Leafs have a legit duo in goal where they can rely on either one to backstop them to a win. They’ve already stolen some games this season which is what you want to see. Though, they need to pick one as a starter for the playoffs, as both have made their case.

Driven and Hard-Nosed Game

This Maple Leafs team is definitely unlike ones that we have seen in the past. Before, they were one of the best puck possession style teams, given the high-end skill and talent they have. While they still have that with the core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner John Tavares and Willaim Nylander– all of which have continued to be consistent scorers.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The roster as a whole has adopted head coach Craig Berube’s style, as they continue to be a strong fore-checking team and playing a hard-nosed style without losing the skill and offensive abilities. There’s a new found edge to their game and are even standing up for each other more so than ever before. Matthews is throwing his body around and Marner is even showing his tenacious side at times. Matthew Knies and more recently Bobby McMann are stepping up to be those players to be aggressive down low and establish an attack.

The addition of Steven Lorentz has provided great energy to the fourth line as he brings a great blend of speed, skill and a heavy game as he leads the team with 109 hits. Even Max Pacioretty has shown that he can lay the boom with a heavy hit (79 of them), but still be a presence in the offensive zone.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Structure Translating Well From Practise Preseason Games

The Maple Leafs have lacked that kind of identity for some time and now it looks as if they have the perfect blend of players to play that role. When it comes to playoff time, they need to be ready for when the intensity amps up. So far, they’re playing these games as a precursor to what could be in store for them as they look to make a deep run. Playing physical and taking advantage of scoring opportunities is critical at that time and the Maple Leafs are showing they can do it.

While there is always room for improvement, the Maple Leafs have shown that they are a different team from years past. With a new look defense, better goaltending and a style that can translate to playoff success, they’ve definitely given fans something to be excited for with their play halfway through the season.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.