Maple Leafs’ Marner Adjusting Well to Berube’s System

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has been a polarizing player ever since his last contract negotiation. Mainly when it comes to his play in the postseason where he has underachieved in big moments in the playoffs. With a new one on the horizon, many are wondering what his value is going to be.

While that’s at the forefront, many also wondered how he would play under a new head coach in Craig Berube. Berube has a much different philosophy and style of play than what we saw with Sheldon Keefe as he was more of a creative, puck possession style. Berube wants accountability, not giving up on plays and playing a heavy north-south game.

While Marner isn’t exactly the most physical of players, there are early signs that even with a new system, he’s still able to play to his strengths while also adapting to a new style. Early on it’s starting to pay off.

Marner Showing He Can Do More

Although he started to skate again, the absence of Auston Matthews due to an upper-body injury was a big loss for the team. It was also an opportunity for Marner to take a big step forward and be a key player that Berube can be rely on.

With Matthews out, Marner has been one of the main leaders offensively with the team and has shown that he can carry the offensive load when the team’s top sniper is out. With no Matthews for their home stand that included the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens, the Maple Leafs went 3-0 and Marner registered two goals and four assists. Even before this stretch, Marner was still his usual self, creating plays and connecting with teammates. He’s been on a roll offensively as of late as he registered points in eight straight games totalling 13 points.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs shots before scoring against Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Marner looks to have more pep in his step as he looks more energetic than ever. Nothing was more evident than his last game against the Canadiens where he was a factor on both sides of the puck and even scored a short-handed tally. Berube instantly took note about Marner’s anticipation and ability to create plays anywhere on the ice. (from, ‘Leafs Takeaways: Mitch Marner looks to be having fun again, but Max Pacioretty hurt’, Toronto Sun – 11/10/24)

It’s a crucial season for Marner as he’s due for another contract which has created a stir among Leafs Nation as to what his value should be. However, he’s been impactful at both five-on-five and on the rejuvenated power play. During the offseason when Berube met with Marner, he talked about his character as a player.

While he continues to dominate the regular season, it’s the postseason where he needs to shine. He could be ready for that as there’s a new element that’s starting to emerge. He’s not afraid of mixing it up. There was one instance during their game against the Minnesota Wild where Marner was in the middle of a skirmish with forward Joel Eriksson-Ek. He may not do that often, but if he can continue to stand up for himself, use his skillset to his advantage to disrupt plays, backcheck and create separation to regain possession, he’ll continue to be impactful.

Marner on His Own Line?

While Marner’s play has continued to thrive with Berube behind the bench, so has his play without his top centreman. He continues to remain productive, as he has since carried the top line as the go-to offensive player without Matthews. Even though the points are coming, Marner’s underlying numbers takes a dip when he’s without Matthews at 5-on-5.

Category Marner w/ Matthews Marner w/o Matthews CF% 55.14% 38% xGF% 60.91% 37.28% SCF% 64.09% 36.84% HDCF% 70.77% 36.36%

It really is unusual that even with those numbers without Matthews this season, Marner is still productive and getting points the way he is. Even though he has better numbers with him, there have been moments where Marner forces plays, even creating broken ones where he’s trying to find Matthews for a scoring opportunity. With Matthews, Marner is predictable as everyone knows who his main target is. Without him, he’s a consistent and lethal play driver and can still find the scoresheet. Even though his offensive metrics take a massive drop.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Could Marner drive his own line? Absolutely, he’s showing that during this stretch. It would be better if this version of Marner can find that same level of play when they’re together. However, this new version of Marner could make this duo even more lethal. He’s extremely creative and crafty as a playmaker, but needs to be selfish a little more as he’s shown in Matthews’ absence.

I don’t think Matthews will mind if someone else scores instead of trying to force a play and find him. After all, they feed off each other very well. In the event where they can’t connect and a lane or opportunity opens up, take it when it presents itself instead of trying to do too much. Marner now is simplifying things and maintains playing at a fast pace. He’s putting himself in the right spots to set up or even finish plays which he needs to have that balance.

Whether or not Marner is going to be on his own line, he has shown to be just as effective under Berube. It’s a different style for a highly skilled player like Marner, but he continues to get better as the season progresses. Berube holds his players accountable and wants them to not give up on plays. Marner has shown to do just that as he can replicate this style during the postseason, as that’s the time fans want to see him step it up.

