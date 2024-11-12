Hockey Hall of Fame Appoints Iginla & Olczyk to Selection Committee

Jarome Iginla and Ed Olczyk were named as new appointments to the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, the Chair of the board of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Lanny McDonald announced Tuesday (Nov. 12).

Hockey Hall of Fame announces new appointments to the Selection Committee.



Jarome Iginla & Eddie Olczyk join starting with the 2025 election proceedings.



Ron Francis will become Chair and Mike Gartner will become Chair of the Board.



Learn more ⬇️ https://t.co/S1Iiw4kypc — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 12, 2024

Iginla and Olczyk are set to join the Selection Committee prior to the 2025 nomination and election process. They are replacing David Branch and Mike Gartner, who have reached the end of their 15-year term on the committee.

Iginla, who played 22 years in the NHL as a member of the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings, was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020. During his lengthy career, he recorded 1,300 points in 1,554 games.

He represented Canada six times at the International level, including three times at the Winter Olympic Games, winning the gold medal in both 2002 and 2010. He also won gold medals at the 1996 World Junior Hockey Championship, the 1997 World Hockey Championship, and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Olczyk, who is a member of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, was a veteran of 1,031 games over 16 NHL seasons where he recorded 794 points. In his career, he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Kings, and Penguins.

During his career, he represented the United States nine times internationally, playing in the 1984 Olympic games, as well as five World Championships and three Canada Cup tournaments. After retiring, Olzyck became a well-respected, Emmy-winning sportscaster, where he now serves as one of the Seattle Kraken’s color commentators.

In addition to the new appointments, several other changes and re-appointments were announced.

Current General Manager of the Kraken, Ron Francis will become Chair of the Selection Committee. He takes over for Gartner who is transitioning to Chair of the Board beginning in 2025.

Brian Burke, Marc de Foy, Anders Hedberg, and Pierre McGuire were re-appointed to the Selection Committee for three years, with the term expiring in 2027.