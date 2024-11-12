Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Flames – 11/12/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Calgary Flames at the Rogers Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (8-5-3) at CANUCKS (7-3-3)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

The Flames only had four players at an optional morning skate but one of them was Vladar, who is expected to start after Wolf made 28 saves in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Calgary isn’t expected to make any other changes, meaning Bean, a defenseman, could be scratched for a sixth time in seven games.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Vancouver also had very few players take part in an optional skate, but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Lekkerimaki will make his NHL debut on the top line and Arshdeep Bains will play after being called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Tocchet said Joshua, a forward, could make his season debut against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

