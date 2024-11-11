Canucks Notebook: Pettersson, Lekkerimaki, Home Woes & More

The Vancouver Canucks have had a frustrating season so far, looking like an elite contender on the road and a rebuilding team at home. It’s been as close to a Jekyll and Hyde story as you can get. Before starting their six-game homestand on Saturday, they were coming off a near-perfect performance against the Los Angeles Kings where they beat their rivals 4-2 using sound two-way hockey and timely scoring. It was like they figured their game out and transformed back into the team that won 50 games in 2023-24. But, then, they traveled back to Vancouver and it was like they breathed in the same serum that Dr. Jekyll takes to become Mr. Hyde.

Canucks’ Home Woes Continue With 7-3 Loss to the Oilers

Someone must have forgotten to tell the Canucks that Halloween was over. After scaring their fans with an ugly 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on the eve of Halloween, they quelled those fears with three solid wins on the road against the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings, only to return to Vancouver and scare them again with another demoralizing 7-3 setback against the Edmonton Oilers. What was a tight-checking playoff affair turned quickly into a Halloween massacre when Connor Brown bookended a four-goal outburst in the span of 4:55. The usually airtight Kevin Lankinen even looked average – and a bit Jekyll and Hyde himself making highlight-reel saves at one moment and allowing a couple of shots pass through him the next. All in all, it was a bad performance from almost the entire roster (save for Elias Pettersson, who we will get to next), something that has become commonplace at home this season so far.

The stats back this up, as the Canucks have allowed an average of 4.67 goals against at Rogers Arena and only 2.00 when they leave the province of BC. They also have a stronger power play (14.3 percent vs. 25 percent), penalty kill (76.5 percent vs. 87.5 percent), and offence (17 goals vs. 25 goals), too. Basically, the very definition of Jeckell and Hyde.

It’s baffling the discrepancy between their games on the road versus when they are at home. It should be the other way around, given the travel and going up against teams in their home barns. But it isn’t. Teams are not scared right now to meet the Canucks at Rogers Arena. It should be one of the toughest places to play for an opponent, but at this point, it’s the boys wearing the Black Skate who are experiencing the nerves, not who their going up against. That has to change soon, or they will be facing an uphill battle to make it back-to-back seasons in the playoffs.

Looking on the Bright Side, Pettersson Had His Best Game of the Season

The theme of this notebook is light and dark because while his team had one of their worst performances, Pettersson had one of his best. The often criticized Swedish star looked more like himself, showcasing his aggressive two-way game, hockey IQ and elite-level shot. He also showed off his hand-eye coordination, expertly tipping a Jake DeBrusk shot down between the legs of Stuart Skinner. He could have had two goals in quick succession, too, if not for a deflection that put his wrist shot off the crossbar rather than into the top corner. If this game is the start of a run of vintage Pettersson, then I think every fan will forgive this 7-3 debacle. We will see if that’s the case when he faces the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, the team he scored his first NHL goal against back in 2018.

Lekkerimaki Set to Make NHL Debut on Tuesday

Another positive that came out of the weekend was the call-up of top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki from the Abbotsford Canucks. He has started his first full season in the American Hockey League (AHL) on fire with five goals in his first seven games, along with 39 shots on goal. He is averaging 5.57 shots per game, which is second only to Daniil Gushchin’s seven, who has only played two games. He also has four goals on the power play, something that could come in handy on the first unit with Brock Boeser out with an upper-body injury. He won’t be afraid to let fly in every situation, which again is something the Canucks could use in their lineup considering they are 22nd in the league in shots on goal with only 27.8 per game.

“Try to enjoy the moment and have fun. Very excited.”



Lekkerimaki’s elite shot has been on display all season in the AHL, and now he will get a chance to use it on NHL goalies, starting on Tuesday against the Flames. Will he follow in Pettersson’s footsteps and score in his debut as Pettersson did all those years ago on Mike Smith? He will have a good chance of doing so, as he is set to play on the top line with J.T. Miller and Pius Suter.

Other Canucks News & Notes

After starting the season without a goal in his first nine games, DeBrusk now has three goals in four games and is on a four-game point streak. He was held without a shot on goal against the Oilers, but grabbed an assist on Pettersson’s goal that made it 3-1. If the lines hold from practice on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, he will line up with Pettersson again against the Flames, but this time, Conor Garland will be on the other wing instead of Nils Hoglander.

Speaking of practice on Monday, Dakota Joshua was seen again on a line with Hoglander and Aatu Raty. Head coach Rick Tocchet said he didn’t expect him to make his return to the lineup on Tuesday but given his reps on a regular line in two straight practices, that should happen very soon.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Before we get together for another notebook next week, the Canucks will see visits from the aforementioned Flames, Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, and their first-round opponent from the 2024 Playoffs, the Nashville Predators. Hopefully, their home woes are in the rearview mirror by then, and we’re talking about a few wins rather than more frustrating losses. Until then, enjoy the games, everyone!