3 Flames Players Who Could Earn Opportunity With Mantha’s Injury

The Calgary Flames received some awful news on Monday, as they announced that forward Anthony Mantha will miss the remainder of the season to undergo ACL surgery. He suffered the injury last Tuesday in a game against the Montreal Canadiens after taking a hit from Emil Heineman.

Related: 3 Takeaways from Flames’ 3-1 Win Over Kings

The Flames brought Mantha in this past offseason on a one-year, show-me-type deal. The organization’s goal was to move him at the trade deadline for future assets, while Mantha’s goal was to put up big points playing a prominent role in hopes of really cashing in next summer. The injury is an unfortunate outcome for both parties, particularly Mantha’s, as he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

While you never want to root for an injury, and absolutely nobody is, the fact of the matter is that a spot is now open for the taking in the Flames’ top-nine forward group. There is still plenty of season to go, making this quite the opportunity for a few players looking for a bigger role. Here are three that could benefit from the opening.

Matt Coronato

The player who stands to benefit the most from Mantha’s injury is Matt Coronato. The 21-year-old has already proven he’s made tremendous strides from a season ago, and has already seen a fair bit of time in a top-nine role to begin 2024-25. With Mantha out, his minutes should only increase further.

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coronato has been one of the Flames’ biggest offensive contributors so far this season despite only playing in 11 games. His five goals are tied with Nazem Kadri for second, while his seven points are just four shy of Rasmus Andersson for the team lead. Should he remain healthy, he has a great chance of surpassing the 40-point mark.

Samuel Honzek

Though Adam Klapka was called up shortly before the Flames announced Mantha’s injury, the big man may not stick around too long given how inconsistent he’s already been early this season. If he struggles with the big club yet again, Samuel Honzek could be the next man up.

Related: Flames’ Kuzmenko Proving He’s Not Worth Extending

Honzek could’ve been sent back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, but shut down the possibility thanks to a great showing in the preseason. He was able to crack the Flames’ opening night roster, but appeared in just four games before suffering an injury. He was sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) following his return and has fared well so far, scoring a goal in his first game.

Jakob Pelletier

It’s been a frustrating road, but it appears that after some tough luck with injuries, Jakob Pelletier is finally finding his way again. The 23-year-old suffered two shoulder injuries last season, ones that seemed to really impact his confidence afterward. He struggled in the AHL to close out the 2023-24 campaign, and wound up being placed on waivers by the Flames in this year’s training camp.

Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

He went unclaimed, however, and has quickly re-established himself as a solid prospect for the Flames, having recorded 14 points in 14 AHL games to date. The pucks haven’t been going in as he would have hoped, though his 12 assists are tied with Vinnie Hinostroza for the league lead. Mantha’s injury opens up a spot for a skilled winger, and if Pelletier’s production continues, he may get another opportunity in the NHL.

Internal Competition

What’s nice for the Flames organization is that an open spot will have players, including but not limited to the ones above, playing even harder knowing there is a real opportunity up for grabs. Again, you certainly feel for Mantha, but for a rebuilding team, having a young player earn some top-nine minutes for the remainder of the season should prove to be quite beneficial when it comes to the future of this organization.