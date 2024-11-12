Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Kraken – 11/12/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (5-7-2) at KRAKEN (6-8-1)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Adam Fantilli — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov — Cole Sillinger — Yegor Chinakhov
Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Kevin Labanc — Sean Kuraly — Zach Aston-Reese
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek
Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)
Status report
- Fabbro will make his Blue Jackets debut after being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sunday; he will replace Harris, a defenseman.
- Labanc will replace van Riemsdyk, a forward, after being a healthy scratch for in a 4-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Kraken held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
- At practice Monday, Bjorkstrand moved up to the second line and Burakovsky moved down to the third line.
