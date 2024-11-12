Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Kraken – 11/12/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Adam Fantilli — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov — Cole Sillinger — Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Kevin Labanc — Sean Kuraly — Zach Aston-Reese

Zach Werenski — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek

Injured: Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Kent Johnson (upper body)

Status report

Fabbro will make his Blue Jackets debut after being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sunday; he will replace Harris, a defenseman.

Labanc will replace van Riemsdyk, a forward, after being a healthy scratch for in a 4-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Tuesday.

At practice Monday, Bjorkstrand moved up to the second line and Burakovsky moved down to the third line.

