Fantilli vs. Carlsson After Their First Head-to-Head Matchup

In the summer of 2023, the Columbus Blue Jackets were ready for their consolation prize of the third overall pick after finishing with the second-worst points in the NHL that season. After failing yet again to win the draft lottery, the Blue Jackets knew that the top pick of Connor Bedard would be gone. Leading up to the day of the draft, Adam Fantilli was projected by most to be picked by the Anaheim Ducks. The Blue Jackets were being reported as picking between Leo Carlsson and Will Smith, with some reports indicating that they preferred Smith.

When the day of the draft came, rumors started swirling that the Ducks might actually take Carlsson with the second pick. Sure enough, when the Ducks took the stage, they selected Carlsson, with the Blue Jackets grabbing Fantilli immediately after. It was a bit of a surprise to many, but both teams walked away feeling that they had their center of the future. These two players will most likely be compared to each other throughout their whole careers, so let’s take a look at where they both are today.

First Meeting

Even though both Carlsson and Fantilli played significant time for their respective teams, they weren’t able to match up against each other in the two games that the Ducks and Blue Jackets played last season. Carlsson missed their first meeting when he was having his load managed, while Fantilli missed the next meeting due to his calf laceration.

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally, the two were able to meet for the first time on Nov. 10, 2024, almost a year after their debuts. The Ducks edged out the Blue Jackets 4-2, despite the Blue Jackets outshooting them 40-29. Carlsson had a good night, scoring the game-winning goal and finishing with a plus-1 rating. Fantilli was moved to the top line, playing with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko. His elevated position unfortunately didn’t translate to any offensive production. He finished the night with no points, zero shots on goal, and an even plus/minus rating.

Leo Carlsson

After selecting Carlsson, Ducks’ general manager Pat Verbeek said it was his hockey IQ, creativity, and two-way game that led the Ducks to believe he would be the best pick for them. They had taken center Mason McTavish in the 2021 Draft, and he plays a more physical game, which may have led them to value the skill and playmaking abilities of Carlsson over the physical play of Fantilli. Although not necessarily a physical player, he does have a solid frame at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds. While he may not use it to hit, he can use that frame to hold the puck away from danger and create space for himself.

LEO CARLSSON SHAKE AND BAKE FOR THE WIN🚨 pic.twitter.com/7JqjdtwzkW — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024

He currently has played 69 career games, with 17 goals and 19 assists and is averaging 0.52 points per game. This season he has five goals and seven points in 14 games. Per Natural Stat Trick, he has a career shooting percentage of 12.6%, a faceoff percentage of 34.4%, and 34 hits. He has also spent time on both the power play and penalty kill, including having two power-play goals this season.

Adam Fantilli

The Blue Jackets were thrilled when Fantilli fell to them with the third pick. They’ve never really had a true franchise center, but that looks to change now with Fantilli in the fold. He has a big body at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds, and he uses that frame to bring a physical playstyle every night. He has a quick release on his wrist shot, which he can pull off in traffic and beat unsuspecting goalies. He also uses his bursts of speed to get into the zone and create offense. According to NHL Edge stats, Fantilli has had 62 “Speed Bursts Over 20 mph” which puts him in the 98th percentile of the NHL. While Carlsson may be known as more of the playmaker, Fantilli also has excellent hands and passing ability as seen here:

Fantilli start to finish on this play is pure filth pic.twitter.com/iKVGIa9zON — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2023

He has 15 goals and 34 points in 62 career games, with three goals and seven points in 13 games this season. He is averaging 0.55 points per game in his career, which is almost identical to Carlsson. He has a career shooting percentage of 10.1%, a faceoff percentage of 44.6%, and 74 hits. Fantilli is also on the second powerplay unit and the penalty kill.

Both Are Where They Should Be

While they both have a lot of games left to play, both Carlsson and Fantilli project to be stars for their teams. They have had similar statistical profiles so far, and both have shown moments of great skill and ability that made them the second and third overall picks. Unfortunately, both of them had their rookie seasons shortened by injury, so it will be interesting to see how they both continue to develop in their second seasons.

At this point though, neither team has any regrets about the player they drafted. Fantilli and Carlsson still project to be the top-line centers for their respective teams. Both have delivered on the exact qualities that they were drafted for. The Ducks should have no regrets now or in the future for taking Carlsson. The Blue Jackets are still just as thrilled that Fantilli fell to them. It worked out well for the players too, as Fantilli told an NHL film crew that he would love to go to Columbus before the draft. So whatever may happen in the future for both the teams and the players, everything looks to have worked out for all parties so far.