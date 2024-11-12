Flyers Beat Sharks in Battle of Calder Contenders

While a meeting between cross-conference opponents both in eighth place in their divisions typically wouldn’t carry much intrigue, anyone with money on the Calder Trophy race had their eyes on the Wells Fargo Center Monday evening. The two players at the top of Rookie of the Year odds in the summer faced off for the first time, with Matvei Michkov returning to the Flyers’ lineup from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch to face 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks.

It turned out to be a game worth tracking, featuring two fights and a valiant comeback effort. But the Flyers held on for a 4-3 win, with Michkov playing a big role in the outcome.

Game Recap

The Flyers didn’t let any Monday lethargy seep in with a goal, a fight, and a point-blank scoring chance in the first two minutes. The first two belonged to Erik Johnson, who scored his first goal of the season on a slick feed off the rush by Anthony Richard. Then, when Johnson saw Givani Smith messing with Michkov before the ensuing faceoff, he dropped the gloves to immediately move on to Gordie Howe hat trick watch.

Chances were abundant at five-on-five, with the Flyers controlling play early in the period. But just when it looked like the Sharks were starting to string some good shifts together, Philadelphia earned a second power play and didn’t let it go by the wayside. A gorgeous passing play between Emil Andrae, Michkov, and Travis Konecny ended in a booming one-timer from the bumper spot for Konecny.

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Michkov continued his response game with a second-period breakaway goal. Ryan Poehling spotted the 19-year-old ahead of the pack and Michkov slipped the puck through Vitek Vanecek’s legs to put the Flyers in the driver’s seat. It was also Michkov’s first primary 5-on-5 point of the season, addressing his struggles at even strength.

Though the Flyers continued driving play in the second period, the Sharks did get on the board when William Eklund’s centering pass bounced in off Jack Thompson’s skate with 4:31 left in the second period. And though the Flyers responded well to that goal by continuing to generate chances, the Sharks got another goal back before the break on an absolute snipe by Mikael Granlund, who quietly has 18 points in 17 games.

San Jose didn’t have many chances in the third period, with arguably their most dangerous look coming when Konecny tipped a pass into Ersson on the backcheck. But with the Flyers unable to finish on their continually growing chances, the Sharks were never properly put away. And sure enough, a fluky bounce off a Flyer caromed right to Barclay Goodrow for just his second goal (and point) of the season to tie the score with 2:24 remaining.

The Calder candidates came together for a skirmish in the closing seconds of regulation, with Michkov receiving the only penalty to give the Sharks a full two-minute 4-on-3 to start overtime. Philadelphia killed the penalty off successfully, and when the dust settled, the Flyers found themselves in their third consecutive shootout. After splitting those two against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, the rubber match went the Flyers’ way. Fittingly, Michkov and Konecny lit the lamp in the skills contest, while Celebrini and Will Smith failed to score.

Monday began a stretch of home-cooking for the Flyers, who are home for seven of their next nine games through Black Friday. One of the exceptions is their next game, a trip to Ottawa to face their old captain Claude Giroux and the Senators. Meanwhile, the Sharks get a much-needed two-day break before continuing their East Coast road trip on Thursday at Madison Square Garden before wrapping it up Saturday night in Pittsburgh.