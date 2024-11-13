Penguins Trade Lars Eller to the Capitals for Draft Picks

On Nov. 12, the soaring Washington Capitals added to their center depth in an out-of-the-blue move. The Pittsburgh Penguins, sitting at 6-9-2, traded Lars Eller in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Eller, who was a member of the Capitals for seven seasons and won the 2018 Stanley Cup in D.C., will rejoin his old club.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Washington’s third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick (originally from Chicago) in the 2025 NHL Draft. #ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2024

The Capitals, just three points shy of the second-best record in the NHL at 10-4-0, seem to be buyers. Shoring up depth is never a bad idea, especially if injuries start to come. They had a recent scare with forward Sonny Milano, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday (Nov. 9). Eller is an extra option with tons of experience.

The 35-year-old played 488 games with Washington and put up 208 points, departing in 2022-23. He has seven points in 17 games for the Penguins this season and is in the last year of a $2.45 million cap-hit contract.

As for the Penguins, they get some financial freedom and an extra roster spot to use on whoever they please. Draft picks are always nice to stockpile, too, so they made out more than okay. Pittsburgh usually doesn’t see themselves as sellers, but the Sidney Crosby dynasty days are fading away. Coming off back-to-back playoff misses, a third would mark their longest drought since before they drafted Crosby in 2005.

The end of an era is here, and Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is approaching it as such. He’s yet to make the big splash move, but the roster is deteriorating starting with its bottom six.