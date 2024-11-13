Jets Double Up Rangers 6-3 in Back-and-Forth Battle of NHL Heavyweights

The Winnipeg Jets came out on top 6-3 over the New York Rangers in a back-and-forth battle of NHL heavyweights.

The bout at Madison Square Garden was seen as a measuring-stick game for both sides as the Jets entered the contest with officially the best start in NHL history through 15 games at 14-1-0 and built on their impressive record. The Rangers entered 9-3-1 and 7-3-0 in their past 10 but lost their second-straight game.

Jets and Rangers Go Blow For Blow

The Jets got off to a great start as Mark Scheifele opened the scoring just 57 seconds in, but Will Cuylle scored at 13:07 to draw the teams even through one.

In the second, the Jets’ league-leading power play hooked up once again with a highlight-reel give-and-go between Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers to retake the lead.

Trust us, you're going to want to watch this gorgeous goal from Gabriel Vilardi! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TUBKBtS1Oh — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2024

Alexis Lafreniere scored a power-play marker of his own to tie things once again, but Kyle Connor scored off the rush to give the Jets a 3-2 lead through two.

Jets Pull Away in Third

The teams traded goals again in the third, with Scheifele notching his second of the game on a tic-tac-toe play to double the lead and Kaapo Kakko cutting it to 4-3 just 32 seconds later by stuffing in a loose puck past Connor Hellebuyck’s outstretched pad from in front.

The Jets added an insurance marker when Vladislav Namestnikov grabbed a fortunate bounce off the back boards and stuffed it in after Ehlers shot the puck wide on a two-on-one rush. The Rangers pressed with netminder Igor Shesterkin pulled, but Connor hit the empty net from his own zone for his second of the night in the final minute to wrap the scoring.

Game Notes & Observations

Scheifele appears to love playing at Madison Square Garden, with seven goals there since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was the sixth time in 16 games the Jets have scored six-plus goals in a game.

Hellebuyck made 34 saves on 37 shots for his 12th win of the season while Rangers’ netminder Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves on 32 shots. Shesterkin has allowed 10 goals in his past two starts.

Connor and Jets’ defenseman Neal Pionk paced all players with three points each. Ehlers, Scheifele, and Cuylle all had two.

The attendance was 18,006 — a sellout.

The Jets continue their three-game eastern road trip on Thursday, Nov. 13 with a date with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers wrap their two-game homestand Thursday when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to town.