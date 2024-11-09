Kraken Defeat the Golden Knights 4-3 in Overtime

Nov. 8 began the Seattle Kraken‘s six-game homestand. After five games on the road, they should feel more confident on home ice. Hosting the Vegas Golden Knights, they did not show any hospitality. They broke their four-game losing streak, taking down the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime.

Game Recap

All was quiet until the halfway mark of the first period. Nine minutes into the game, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans were sent to the penalty box, Kartye for tripping Jack Eichel and Evans for high-sticking Eichel. While the Kraken were down two men, Vegas was able to score on the power play. Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring for both teams. Four minutes later, Vegas scored again, this time the goal going to Nicolas Roy.

With two minutes left in the period, the Kraken finally got on the board. Brandon Tanev scored off a breakaway from his block on Brayden McNabb’s shot. The Kraken headed into the second period, trailing by one.

Brandon Tanev, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Six minutes into the second period, Tanev scored for the Kraken again. Earning his second goal of the night and Kartye earning an assist, the pair tied the game. With no other action in the second, the pressure was on heading into the third.

The third period was off to a strong start. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored just three minutes into the third. Jaden Schwartz attempted a shot, and Bjorkstrand was able to get a rebound goal off the failed shot attempt. He was a healthy scratch this past Tuesday’s game. After that shot, he definitely proved his worth to the team.

With the Kraken in the lead by one goal, the Golden Knights were feeling the pressure towards the end of the game. They pulled Adin Hill, hoping that the extra attacker would allow them to score. Unfortunately for the Kraken, Tomas Hertl was able to benefit from this. He tied the game with only a minute left. As the buzzer sounded, the two teams headed to overtime.

Overtime, however, did not last long. Jared McCann scored just 29 seconds into the start of OT. Managing to get a breakaway, he made a beeline for the puck, sending it to the back of the net to win the game.

With two points on the board, the Kraken look to earn another two when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 12.