NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs revealed the extent and approximate timeline on Max Pacioretty‘s injury. Meanwhile, are the Montreal Canadiens realizing that their approach to being competitive this season was a mistake? Should they try to finish in last place? Finally, the Vancouver Canucks are making roster changes and actively shopping the market for help. What are they looking to get done?

Pacioretty Out Week to Week for Maple Leafs

There was a post on Sunday that Pacioretty’s injury was “not too bad at all” but it was revealed on Monday by the Toronto Maple Leafs that Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve and the forward will be out week to week. The fact that Pacioretty could miss a couple of weeks is not great. But, in some ways, this is good news.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period tweeted, “Good news on Pacioretty front, all things considered. Pulled hamstring will take a few weeks compared to anything torn, which could result in sitting for the season.” There was real concern within the organization that Pacioretty suffered a serious injury and watching how he left the ice, it could have been really bad.

As per Mark Masters, “Leafs GM Brad Treliving says news on Max Pacioretty’s lower-body injury is actually better than what they expected on Saturday night “It’s going to be some time, but hopefully, we can get him back in the not-too-distant future” He will miss “several weeks.”

Canadiens Ready to Give Up On Contending Already?

Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast Monday that the Montreal Canadiens might want to consider writing off the season already. He explained that things had not gone the way the team would have hoped and they looked dejected. They are in last place in the NHL in the standings.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Friedman explained, “If you’re a Montreal Canadiens fan, you might not like what I’m about to say. But I think now, you have to hurt for [James] Hagens.” He added that the Canadiens were looking to add pieces like a gritty forward and blue-line help. He’s wondering if they should consider changing their approach.

Friedman added:

The Canadiens are not one big trade away. Ya, maybe you can put a bandaid on something… I would have a big conversation about: ‘Are we really sure that the way we’re playing or the way we’re doing things is helping the players enough?’… If you think you’re making a trade right now, and again something could drop on their laps and totally surprise me, but it is extremely unlikely you’re making a trade right now that is going to get you to a playoff berth. Maybe you get a trade that takes you from where you are now to 27th or 26th but is that really worth it? And I know there’s going to be some Canadiens fans we’re going to sit there and say to me you’re not the one paying for tickets you’re not the one who has to watch this and I’m with you on this but I am paid to have a sober second thought on what I’m seeing and what I’m seeing is the reality is what is the point for the keys this year to finish 25th or 26th. There is a stud at the top of this draft and you may just have to go for it.

He added, “Next year you could have a high pick coming, you could have Ivan Demidov coming & all of a sudden things could start to look a little rosier.”

Canucks Be Active With Roster and Trade Discussions

The Vancouver Canucks are actively exploring the trade market, according to Elliotte Friedman on Donnie & Dhali. Speaking with Rick Dhaliwal, Friedman emphasized that the Canucks’ front office, led by Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin, is known for being aggressive and proactive.

Currently, the Canucks are focused on shoring up their blue line. “I think they’re looking for D,” Friedman stated while acknowledging that the market for defensemen remains tight. Friedman also noted that Rutherford is reportedly evaluating all available options, including younger players like Aatu Räty and Jonathan Lekkerimäki, to see if internal solutions are possible before making trades.

As the market gradually opens up, Vancouver is getting an early jump on conversations in an attempt to see what pieces might be worth pursuing.