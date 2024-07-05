Maple Leafs Coach Berube Talks Identity, Marner and Savard at Draft

When the Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube to take over as the team’s new bench boss, there appeared to be a change of direction the team wanted going forward. You instantly got that in his first media availability and introductory press conference.

The Maple Leafs needed a new voice behind the bench after it was the same old song and story with their playoff performance. Berube seems to be that person as he had a good rapport with past players and helped turn the St. Louis Blues misfortunes around and win the Stanley Cup back in 2019.

While the 2024-25 season is months away from getting started, Berube is already in the process and getting into the coaching mindset; meeting with the players, getting staff finalized and having a direction for them when the season kicks off. He talked about all three at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Wanting an Identity

While we’re in the early part of the offseason and training camp months away, it isn’t too early to try and develop a plan if you’re a head coach. The one thing that stood out was the way that Berube wants to establish an identity with his team and how they’re going to play and be viewed every game.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

“I think just an identity,” Berube said. “How we want to be as a team and how we want to play night in and night out. More than anything an identity, what to expect like this is what I’m looking for as a coach and what I expect out of you as a player.”

In addition, Berube wants his team to be committed. It was evident in his first media availability saying that he wanted his players to be a “heavy team” in order “to be strong on pucks” and “win puck battles.” There have been instances in the past where they tried to be aggressive by bringing them in. While those players managed to be physical, others seem to shy away from that kind of play. While having the skill is great, every team gets players to buy in and play the style of hockey that Berube wants the Maple Leafs to emulate.

The biggest thing that Berube seems to be stressing is wanting accountability and communicating well with his team. That was the main point he got across at his first press conference. In order to be accountable, there needs to be a strong connection between the player and coach and Berube has excelled in doing that in the past.

Meeting with the Players, Including Marner

When a new coach comes in, it’s always noted that they meet with the players and get to know them. Berube has already met with players on the team and is excited with the opportunity.

“I’ve pretty much talked to every player on the team,” Berube said. “In person, Zoom, phone calls, it’s been great. I’m looking forward to working with all these guys.

The biggest one that everyone wanted to know about was the meeting with star winger Mitch Marner. There was a post circulating on social media where a fan took a picture with Berube meeting and talking with Marner in a coffee shop. Berube said that he shrugged it off and forgot about it and is more interested in focussing in on the player and what he can bring to the team.

“He’s a character guy,” Berube said of Marner. “He’s a great person, obviously a great player. I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

There’s been a lot of scrutiny with Marner as the difference in play between the regular season and post season. Despite the fact that he has closed in on the 100-point mark twice in his career and has three 90-points seasons, he was the one star that didn’t really show up, having a disappointing playoff. He wasn’t his usual, energetic self and driving a play as there were; poor reads, taking long routes, no intensity and his decision making that didn’t sit well with many.

We’ve seen Marner be a dominant player in the past where he lays everything on the line and plays the way that Berube would want his team to. If there’s anyone that could get through to Marner and get him to be at his best with his coaching method, it’s Berube. He didn’t have stars to work with when he was with the Blues. Now he has four at his disposal including Marner.

Marner has shown to elevate his play in the postseason early on in his career and he has a chance to do that now, in a contract year, where everything relies on this season.

Familiarity With Savard

The biggest addition to Berube’s coaching staff was the addition of a familiar face in Marc Savard. Savard has served as an assistant coach twice in the NHL, previously with Berube when they were with the Blues and the Calgary Flames last season. Berube spoke highly of Savard.

Marc Savard Windsor Spitfires’ Head Coach (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

“I played with Mark for a while as a player,” Berube recalled. “I love his personality. He was a great power play guy and offensive player. I brought him in St. Louis for a bit, ran the power play there and I liked what he did.

“I think the familiarity, I wanted to bring him back and I think he’s going to work well with our power play.”

The Maple Leafs have shown to be too predictable in the past and go cold in the postseason. Now with a new voice running the power play, the expectation is that there will be a new philosophy. Savard spoke of not resorting to set plays as it can create a rhythm and hopefully lead the Maple Leafs to adopting a new strategy.

The numbers reflect Savard’s success when he was leading the man advantage. Now that Berube has someone that he has trusted in the past, they can look to find the success again with a dangerous group of forwards to work with this season.

As he’s about to get started as his first season with the Maple Leafs, Berube has been busy in preparing for what’s to come. Addressing some key questions at the draft gives us a sense of what’s to come for the Maple Leafs as they look to get on the right track and find some consistency.