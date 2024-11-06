Maple Leafs Continue to Execute Berube’s Physical Style of Play

Whenever a new head coach comes in, there’s always going to be a transitional period for the players– both old and new. That’s the case with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Craig Berube as his style is one that’s different from what they previously had under Sheldon Keefe.

While the Maple Leafs are extremely skilled, Berube has a new philosophy with the way he wants his team to play. There’s more of a complete style of play, but it’s one where he wants his team to be more intense and accountable with their approach on the ice. He wants his team to have a strong identity, where they’re more competitive and it’s starting to show. The offense is still there, it’s one where the team continues to execute his style consistently.

Maple Leaf Amping Up Physical Play

After a preseason where we noticed a change in their play, the Maple Leafs appear to have embraced Berube’s game plan of being heavy and tougher to play against. They even started wearing a shirt with the slogan: “No Grit, No Grind, No Greatness.”

That phrase alone shows that without that mentality, they won’t achieve anything unless they play a hard-nosed game that made the Florida Panthers successful winning the Stanley Cup. That slogan was definitely evident against the Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win against the Boston Bruins where they not only ended a losing streak to them that spans two seasons, but the intensity and physical play was definitely evident.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

There was Max Pacioretty’s hit on Andrew Peeke that forced him out of the game where he was initially given a major but was called back. Then there was Chris Tanev’s hit on David Pastrnak into the boards that did result in a penalty and a scrum ensued. They didn’t back down from anything in regards to “extracurricular activities” and made their presence known when matching the intensity of their opposition.

This game alone was the perfect balance of playing a very physical game, but also showing great attention to detail on the defensive side of the game. There was definitely a playoff-like atmosphere where it was a tight checking game and minimal chances were being given up. The Maple Leafs capitalized on the power play after it was a concern as of late, but is showing some life with their movement and aggressive play. Many in Leafs Nation want to see what this team can do in the postseason and a game like this shows what they’re capable of at that level.

The Maple Leafs overall are 11th in hits with 316 and the ability to show their commitment to play a strong defensive, grind-it-out kind of game when they need to is the kind of hockey that makes teams successful. It’s still an adjustment period at times during the game as they do lose their focus and stray away from the game plan, but their new mindset and intensity is hard to overlook.

New Identity Continues to Emerge

For the longest time, the Maple Leafs have been viewed as a highly skilled and puck possession style of team. They’re still that label, but this new identity from not shying away from the physicality is definitely great to see as they’ve been lacking in that department.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

You’re seeing it at plenty of points during the season. While they lost to the St. Louis Blues for the second time in as many weeks, Berube was impressed with the way that captain Auston Matthews stood up for Mitch Marner after he received a late hit from defenseman Ryan Suter. Matthews ended up with a roughing penalty, but Berube said he had no problem with what transpired.

Having that mindset show from not just depth and physical players like Ryan Reaves, but from your captain is a sign of growth and a team willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for each other. Jake McCabe and Pontus Holmberg also displayed that gritty side by getting into fights themselves. Even Marner was in the middle of it all, mixing things up with Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson-Ek a day later. The trickle-down effect from head coach to the players is definitely standing out and everyone is here for that.

While this is the same Maple Leafs team in terms of being a skilled group, the grit and toughness continues to grow with this team as they carve out a new identity. They can still hurt you offensively, but they’re no longer going to be pushed around like they used to be. They’re not going to shy away from anything and they’re letting their opponent know that.