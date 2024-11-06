Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Knies, Marner & Lorentz

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll dive into their impressive performance on home ice against their long-time rivals, the Boston Bruins. It seems the Bruins have had the Maple Leafs’ number for years. However, last night, there was a notable shift. The Maple Leafs showed a tenacity that proved they could hold their own against one of their most formidable opponents.

Anthony Stolarz was the game’s star, delivering a standout performance in the net. But he wasn’t alone—Matthew Knies also stood tall, playing a crucial role by physically and strategically keeping the Bruins on their heels. The Maple Leafs’ simple but effective approach rattled the Bruins, who looked surprisingly disorganized as the game unfolded.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sabres, Bruins, Kraken

With this solid win and their earlier victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs are showing signs that they can play a gritty, determined style of hockey. The question is: Can this kind of hockey serve them well in the postseason?

Item 1: Anthony Stolarz Registers First Maple Leafs Shutout

Stolarz led the Maple Leafs to an impressive 4-0 shutout win over the Bruins. He saved all 29 shots the Bruins put on the net to register his first shutout for his new team. His performance was a highlight for Toronto. Stolarz has been consistently reliable since joining the team as a free agent. His steady presence in the crease gives Toronto a strong foundation against a divisional rival.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bruins’ gritty playstyle typically breaks through the Maple Leafs’ resolve, but not on this night. Stolarz’s calm, composed play took Boston’s collective breath away. It had to be frustrating for the Bruins. Add the Maple Leafs’ defence; the game represented a complementary effort. Toronto effectively limited Boston’s scoring opportunities and ensured the win.

Item 2: Matthew Knies Takes Up Net-Front Position

Knies continues to display impressive growth on the ice. Last night, he scored a goal and added an assist in Toronto’s 4-0 win. Surprisingly, both points came during power-play chances. Perhaps the biggest revelation was how effective Knies’ presence in front of Jeremy Swayman’s net could be. Knies has size and grit, but he also has quick reactions.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for Matthew Knies in 2023-24

Specifically, Knies stationed himself effectively at the top of the crease during the third period. There, he redirected a shot from William Nylander for his goal. With seven goals and two assists in 14 games this season, Knies is currently second on the team in goals, trailing only Nylander and even edging out Auston Matthews. [Matthews is on pace for about 30 goals on the season, which is acceptable for everyone but him.]

Knies’ strong play has been a factor in his increased role under new head coach Craig Berube. Berube has encouraged Knies to use his physical north-south game to create scoring chances and gain net-front presence. It’s working. In addition to his scoring, Knies has 35 hits and 32 shots. His commitment to playing hard and physical hockey grows in every game. This balanced game, which combines skill with grit, has quickly made him a huge (no pun intended) asset for the Maple Leafs. Knies’ development into a power forward has been one of the team’s promising signs this season.

Item 3: Mitch Marner Is Now on a 6-Game Assist Streak

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to six games last night by registering helpers on two power plays. His playmaking ability has been evident, and he has now totaled nine points—eight of which are assists—over his last six games. While he’s averaged 30 goals a season over the previous three years, his 2024-25 total sits at just two. However, a 100-assist season would do the Toronto native just fine. His shooting percentage is meagre at 5.6% compared to his career average of 12.8%. As that shooting percentage levels out, his goal total will climb.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Window Rapidly Closing

Despite his shooting slump, Marner’s creativity in setting up scoring chances has fueled the team’s offence. He’s currently at 16 points for the season, of which 14 are assists. This helping hand and elite playmaking have more than compensated for his lack of a scoring touch.

Item 4: Steven Lorentz Deposits an Empty-Netter for Goal #3

Steven Lorentz has to be having fun this season. He scored an empty-net goal to seal the Maple Leafs’ 4-0 win. With two goals in his last three games, he has shown an uptick in scoring. Although he plays a limited-minutes, fourth-line role, his physical presence primarily remains consistent. He also has Berube’s trust, which gets him on the ice when the team has to hold a lead. Could the physical youngster post ten empty-net goals on the season? He has 34 hits and 12 blocked shots through 14 games this season.

Given his role, Lorentz’s offensive opportunities might be limited, but he’s been making the most of his chances. Currently sitting at four points, he has been a depth contributor, bringing energy to the Maple Leafs’ bottom line while maintaining a solid two-way game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs made a statement in their 4-0 win over Boston, showing pushback, depth, and an improved power play. Entering the game with one of the league’s weakest power-play records (4-for-40 in the season), the Maple Leafs scored three times without Matthews. This game underscores their ability to show a balanced offence that rises even in Matthews’ absence.

Related: Can the Maple Leafs Fix Their Power Play Struggles?

With this win, Toronto carries momentum forward toward the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. The team will aim to build off its suddenly solid special teams play. Now the question arises: Does the Maple Leafs’ recent play signal a potential turning point in establishing a more consistent, impactful power play that can make a difference in close games?