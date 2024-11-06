Maple Leafs Shut Out Bruins 4-0

Entering Tuesday’s (Nov. 5) game with wins in eight consecutive regular season wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2), the Boston Bruins (6-7-1) struggled both scoring goals and staying out of the penalty box as their two-game winning streak comes to a close after a 4-0 loss in Toronto.

Jim Montgomery, Head Coach of the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Back on Oct. 26, the Bruins narrowly edged out the Maple Leafs with a 4-3 overtime win on home ice, but in that game, the Bruins were able to generate some offensive chances and more importantly, convert on the power play (going 1-for-5). In Tuesday’s loss, the Bruins were stifled especially on the man advantage, going scoreless on the whopping six power plays they had in this game.

For Toronto, their penalty kill was excellent – going a perfect six-for-six, frustrating the Bruins into becoming desperate and forcing them to take penalties of their own. This is where Toronto was able to flip the game in their favor. Boston, who was shorthanded seven times in this game, allowed three of their four goals while on the penalty kill with two of them coming in the second period. Morgan Rielly started the scoring with a wrist shot from the point that found its way high on Jeremy Swayman and was followed just over a minute later with a William Nylander goal that went off of Brandon Carlo‘s skate and into the Bruins net.

That even sounded Rielly nice pic.twitter.com/555JrkFpxk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 6, 2024

Fast forward to just over 14 minutes into the third period, Matthew Knies buried his seventh goal of the 2024-25 season on another power play to extend Toronto’s lead to three goals and with Steven Lorentz’s long-distance empty-net marker – the Maple Leafs secure a 4-0 win on home ice, ending a long-standing losing streak to the Bruins in the regular season. Jeremy Swayman finished this game for the Bruins with 23 saves on 26 shots while Anthony Stolarz ended his night with a perfect 29-save shutout – making it his first shutout of the season and ninth of his career.

Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke also left this game in the first period after taking a hard hit from Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty. The hit was initially called a five-minute major, allowing the officials to review the play, later deciding that there was no penalty on the play. The Bruins announced that Peeke would not return to the game with an upper-body injury.

Looking next on the schedule for Boston, they’ll remain at home inside TD Garden on Thursday (Nov. 6) for their first meeting of the season against the Calgary Flames (7-5-1) while the Maple Leafs get a two-day break before they begin a back-to-back at home against the Detroit Red Wings (5-5-1) on Nov. 8 and the Montreal Canadiens (4-7-2) on Nov. 9.