Maple Leafs News & Rumors: McCabe, Rielly, Knies & Hildeby

Morgan Rielly’s overtime heroics lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, extending the team’s winning streak to four games. Rielly, often criticized for inconsistent play this season, converted a pinpoint pass from Auston Matthews halfway through the extra frame for his fifth goal—and his first in two months. Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for the Maple Leafs, who continue to lead the Atlantic Division and sit just one point behind the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Goaltender Dennis Hildeby, in his fourth career NHL start, turned away 30 shots in a strong performance.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Overtime Win Against Flyers

The game wasn’t without drama. Jake McCabe left in the first period following a fight with Flyers enforcer Garnet Hathaway. McCabe, defending Hildeby after his collision with Hathaway in the crease, absorbed a solid punch and fell awkwardly on the back of his head. He was entirely out of it for a short time and left the game with an upper-body injury.

Item One: Jake McCabe Injured Against Philadelphia

McCabe’s willingness to come to the aid of his teammates came at a cost. The rugged defenceman did not return for the remainder of the game, and if what we saw on the ice indicated his state, he’ll be out with a concussion for the next while. He logged 7:12 of ice time, registered seven penalty minutes, and delivered one hit before exiting.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McCabe is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday’s rematch against the Flyers. But that seems optimistic based on what we all saw happen on the ice. His absence leaves a huge hole on the blue line, particularly given his physical style and importance to the team’s defensive corps.

Item Two: Morgan Rielly From Criticism to Heroics

Rielly came through precisely at the right time to score the overtime game-winner. The goal capped off a gritty team performance against a rested Flyers team. It also provided a much-needed confidence boost to Rielly, who’s been under constant scrutiny for inconsistent play this season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ New Whipping Boy: Morgan Rielly

This season hasn’t been easy for Rielly. His defensive struggles have been a frequent talking point among fans and analysts. Perhaps Rielly silenced some of his critics by delivering in the clutch. The overtime winner was so smooth that it reminded everyone of Rielly’s skill set and ability to make a difference in critical situations.

Questions about Rielly’s overall game will linger despite last night’s heroics. Can Rielly’s defensive play match the impact he showed offensively? While the overtime goal was a highlight of the game, it also challenges Rielly to round out his game as the Maple Leafs gear up for a playoff push.

Item Three: Matthew Knies Scores Again

Knies scored one of Toronto’s two regulation goals in the 3-2 overtime win. While his performance didn’t match the explosive three-goal, two-assist outing the night before, he seems to be growing more chemistry in the lineup alongside Auston Matthews. His physical presence was also evident, as he delivered five hits.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 22-year-old forward now has 15 goals this season—matching his total from 80 games last season. The math is simple. Since last night was his 39th game of the season, he’s matched his total in less than half the appearances. Adding his 10 assists and a plus-2 rating, Knies is proving to be a reliable contributor for the team. His comfort with Matthews and Mitch Marner suggests that his production could remain steady (or trend upwards) as the season progresses.

Item Four: Dennis Hildeby’s Starting to Look More Solid

Hildeby made 30 saves in his fourth NHL start and showed none of the nerves he displayed in his earlier games. While he might have wanted the first goal back, the towering Swedish goalie delivered a steady performance. On the night, he stopped 30 of 32 shots and made clutch saves to keep the game within reach. Despite conceding goals to Tyson Foerster and Scott Laughton, Hildeby held the fort through regulation and overtime to ensure Toronto’s fourth straight win.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Jarome Iginla: Calgary Flames Hall of Famer

The win marks Hildeby’s third win in four NHL outings this season, as he continues to share backup duties with Matt Murray in Joseph Woll’s absence. His strong play adds depth to the Maple Leafs’ goalie rotation, and he’ll likely split time between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) to stay sharp. With no back-to-back games on the immediate schedule, he’ll likely get some action in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The team’s next five games will be a challenging mix of away and home matchups—the Maple Leafs first travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers in a rematch of last night’s game. On Thursday, they travel south to play a challenging road game against the Carolina Hurricanes. They then return to Toronto for three straight home games.

Can the team capitalize on the home-ice advantage? They face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and then meet the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Finally, they’ll meet their old coach, Sheldon Keefe, and his New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Jan. 16. Although the schedule doesn’t get easier, the games are spread out a bit. That should help.