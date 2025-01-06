Pictou County Could Have Memorial Cup Chance With Sim, Crosby

The Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) final championship, consisting of the winner of each of the three CHL leagues, as well as the host city, face off every year in a four-team tournament to see who gets to take home the Memorial Cup. Pictou County, Nova Scotia, hasn’t had a hometown in quite a while, but now, with Landon Sim and Logan Crosby in the mix, there is a strong chance that Pictou County gets to see a homegrown player win the trophy.

Pictou County was represented in the Memorial Cup last season, as Sim and the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights played against the Saginaw Spirit, who the Knights had previously eliminated in the OHL’s Western Conference Final. As the Spirit were hosting the tournament, they had their ticket booked already and defeated the Knights in the Memorial Cup Final by a score of 4-3.

Sim and the Knights Have A Strong Chance Again

Through 27 games this season, Sim, from New Glasgow, is putting together another strong season for the Knights. With 13 goals and 22 points, Sim ranks 10th on the team in scoring and is first in penalty minutes. Sim played a big role for the Knights in the playoffs last season, scoring eight points in 13 games.

Through the four Memorial Cup games the Knights played, they went undefeated in the round-robin and lost in the final game. Sim collected a pair of points for the club.

Landon Sim, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

There are a lot of returning faces for the Knights this season, with Sam Dickinson, Denver Barkey, Sam O’Reilly, and Oliver Bonk leading the way. Most of the players that the Knights relied on in their Memorial Cup run are still around, one year older, and even better than before.

Of course, the Knights have some pieces missing from the roster, including Isaiah George, Jackson Edward, and Michael Simpson, who have all turned to the professional leagues. Most of the core is still intact and with a few new additions, including Blake Montgomery, the Knights look as strong as ever.

Sim was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues, but after not receiving a contract from them, Sim was invited to the New Jersey Devils rookie camp. Sim didn’t receive a contract offer and is an unsigned free agent right now.

Crosby Set to Make Impacts With Wildcats

After 13 points in his first 26 games of the season, Crosby, from Salt Springs, Nova Scotia, was traded to the Moncton Wildcats. The Halifax Mooseheads are struggling this season, and as a result, are selling off some of their veteran assets. The Wildcats, however, are the best team in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Crosby spent parts of three seasons with the Mooseheads, scoring 58 points in that span. Crosby was traded on Jan. 5 along with goaltender Mathis Rousseau for a package of picks and a goaltender, Jacob Steinman.

The Wildcats are being led by Caleb Desnoyners, who is expected to go in the first half of the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and along with him, Julius Sumpf, Etienne Morin, and Juraj Pekarcik lead the way offensively.

Steinman was having a phenomenal season for the Wildcats, but after moving him, Rousseau is expected to take over the starting role. Rousseau is having a good season considering the state of the Mooseheads and had a great season in 2023-24. Rousseau’s work in the 2024 World Junior Championship likely has a lot to do with the Wildcats wanting to acquire him, as he was great for Team Canada and his playoff performances in Halifax were outstanding.

Good Chance for Another Memorial Cup

Colin White, who played for the New Jersey Devils for a long time, is the last player from Pictou County to win the Memorial Cup, and that was back in 1997. It has been a long time coming for Pictou County, but this seems to be their best chance to win the Memorial Cup in a long time.

