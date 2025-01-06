3 Reasons for Devils’ Recent Slump

After so much heartbreak for the New Jersey Devils last season, it’s easy for fans to start pointing fingers when things go wrong. In the middle of a four-game losing streak, it’s clear that the team needs to make a few adjustments in order to remain in a playoff spot.

There are a few reasons why the Devils have been struggling lately, and spoiler alert: goaltending should be the least of their worries. But it’s no secret their current road trip has been nothing short of disastrous. Here are three main factors contributing to the Devils’ recent slump.

1: Giving Up the First Goal

Some things never change, and for New Jersey, that means giving up the first goal night after night. The team has played 42 games and allowed their opponent to score the first goal 24 times. Obviously, it’s impossible for the Devils to get on the board first every game, but it certainly put a damper on their current road trip.

Their 3-0 shutout loss against the Los Angeles Kings was a particularly tough pill to swallow. Once again, the Devils gave up the first goal, despite outshooting the Kings for most of the game. Timo Meier almost managed to tie the game, but his goal was overturned, and the Kings managed to score two more unanswered goals. It should come as no surprise the Devils gave up the first goal for all three games in their California road trip and consequently lost every game.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The fact the team makes a habit of surrendering the first goal is concerning. Scoring first sets the tone for the rest of the game, helps give a team a psychological edge, and allows them to maintain a defensive mindset. And it certainly makes a difference when New Jersey strikes first. The team is 12-6-0 when scoring the opening goal, so Sheldon Keefe must make the necessary changes to stop the Devils from falling behind.

Absence of Secondary Scoring

The lack of secondary scoring for the Devils has become an increasingly-evident issue. Erik Haula has not scored in his last 18 games, while Tomas Tatar has gone pointless since the end of November. Combined, the two have contributed just 20 points this season.

The injury bug has also been a major issue for the Devils’ bottom six. Curtis Lazar missed 21 games following knee surgery, and has not scored since returning to the lineup. Nathan Bastian also missed an extended period of time following a jaw injury, and has just two goals and three assists in 24 games. Now, Haula is expected to miss time with an ankle injury, meaning the Devils’ third line will need a replacement center. Their best option continues to be Justin Dowling, who has only three points this season.

If the Devils want to continue their quest for a playoff spot, they need to either shake up their bottom-six forwards or trade for a better goal scorer before the 2025 Trade Deadline. Without secondary scoring, the team could easily fall apart in the postseason, so it’s important that their third and fourth lines start producing.



Are the Devils Being “Goalied?”

With so much offensive talent in players like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt, it should be virtually impossible for the team to be “goalied.” However, the Devils have been shut out six times this season, which is already double the number of times it occurred during the 2023-24 season. Two of these shutout losses were at the hands of former Devils Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood.

Even though their recent lack of offensive success is concerning, one thing is certain: the Devils still have a rock-solid goalie tandem. Statistically, the Devils have the fourth-best goaltending in the league, giving up an average of just 2.55 goals against per game. Together, the Devils’ goalie tandem has a combined .907 save percentage (SV%) and earned five shutout victories so far this season.

Although Jake Allen has not won a game since late November, he has recorded five wins, two of which were shutouts. Jacob Markstrom continues to be phenomenal, tied for the second-most wins among all NHL goalies this season and posting a .911 SV%. The Devils may be in an offensive slump, but it makes a huge difference having reliable goaltenders who can bail the team out in times of need.

Devils’ Success Moving Forward

Even though the Devils have hit a rough patch on their road trip, the team remains in a playoff spot near the top of the Metropolitan Division. The good news is that their current problems have easy solutions. Scoring the first goal will help the Devils find momentum early on, instead of having to claw their way back from a deficit. And once the team sorts out their secondary scoring, it will alleviate pressure on their superstars and allow a more even ice time distribution.

As long as they can rediscover their identity as an offensive powerhouse, the Devils should be able to turn their recent slump into a learning experience and get back on track.