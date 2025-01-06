Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Canucks – 1/6/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (18-12-8) at CANADIENS (18-18-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Max Sasson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Status report

Hughes will be a game-time decision; he’s missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Pettersson, who has also missed the past four games, took part in an optional morning skate, but the forward is unlikely to play. … Joshua, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3. … Lekkerimaki will play for the first time since Nov. 19 after he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Demko took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to dress as the backup goalie; he last played Jan. 2.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.

