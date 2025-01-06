Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Canucks – 1/6/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (18-12-8) at CANADIENS (18-18-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Max Sasson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Status report
Hughes will be a game-time decision; he’s missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. … Pettersson, who has also missed the past four games, took part in an optional morning skate, but the forward is unlikely to play. … Joshua, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3. … Lekkerimaki will play for the first time since Nov. 19 after he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. … Demko took part in the morning skate and is a possibility to dress as the backup goalie; he last played Jan. 2.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs
- Senators Should Take Advantage of Canucks’ Chaos
- Islanders’ Do’s and Don’ts in Potential Trade for Canucks’ Elias Pettersson
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate.
Latest for THW: