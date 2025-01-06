Islanders’ Do’s and Don’ts in Potential Trade for Canucks’ Elias Pettersson

In one of insider Elliotte Friedman’s recent editions of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, he mentioned the rift between Vancouver Canucks forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller has become an organizational issue, and management is “weighing all options.” He made clear the Canucks were taking trade inquiries on each of them, and New York Islanders fans have begun speculating. Trading for Miller makes no sense, but Pettersson is another story. If the Islanders were to go after Pettersson, they must follow some major do’s and don’ts in their pursuit.

Don’t: Include Eiserman, Nelson, or Finley

Prospect hoarding is an issue for many NHL teams, but the Islanders must hold on to their three top prospects. The Islanders made a first-round selection for the first time since 2019 in 2024 when they took Cole Eiserman, a projected top-12 pick. The elite goal scorer has been great for Boston University this season and has sky-high potential, so moving him must be avoided. Luckily, early reports indicate the Canucks would not be interested in the Newburyport, MA native.

In addition to Eiserman, Danny Nelson, and Quinn Finley have had great seasons for their respective schools, each taking major strides in developing their weaknesses. While these two prospects are a tier or two below Eiserman, their upside is exciting, so the Islanders must do whatever possible to hold on to each of them. If one must be involved in proceeding in any deal, that is another story, but the value they possess should be filled another way at almost any cost.

Do: Still Trade Palmieri & Nelson

If the Islanders bring in Pettersson, they still must trade Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson. The two forwards are on expiring contracts and in their mid-30s, offering a prime opportunity to cash in on their value before it is too late. For Palmieri, a trade return should include a first-round pick, but likely not much more. He has been great under head coach Patrick Roy, scoring at over a 30-goal pace since he was brought in last January, so selling high is smart asset management.

Brock Nelson may be struggling this season, but his track record as a dependable 30-plus goal scorer makes him an appealing trade asset. Making just $6 million, potentially less with retention, he will return at least a first-round pick, likely a decent amount more. With the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild reportedly interested, a bidding war for the veteran center seems likely. Both forwards’ trade values are at their peak, and their impending new contracts will soon lower that value, making it the perfect time to acquire significant assets and soften the impact of moving them.

Don’t: Go All-In

Pettersson’s price is not cheap, and the Islanders cannot afford to overpay. As great of a player as he is, there are multiple reasons to be wary of a trade. The main reason for being cautious is that he is under contract with an $11.6 million annual cap hit with a full no-movement clause for each of the next seven seasons, after 2024-25. If he were to be playing well right now this would not be much of a concern, but he currently has just 10 goals and 28 points through 34 games. He has scored 102 points in a season before and is a three-time 30+ goal scorer, but a trade is not without risk.

If the Islanders were to begin trade talks, they must enter with a clear list of available assets. The centerpiece of any potential deal would likely be defenseman Noah Dobson, while head coach Rick Tocchet is reportedly a fan of Casey Cizikas, according to Stefen Rosner. From here, prospects Alex Jefferies, Calle Odelius, Jesse Pulkkinen, Kamil Bednarik, Matthew Maggio, and Marcus Gidlof could be involved, in addition to all draft capital.

Blueprinting a trade is anyone’s guess, but the Islanders cannot afford to give up all of their assets. An ideal package would include Dobson, Cizikas, and a first-round pick acquired in a Nelson or Palmieri trade, and any subsequent value left to be met must be composed of lower-level prospects and mid-round draft capital. As great of a player as Pettersson is, packaging Dobson with more than one first-round pick or a top prospect would be a grave mistake that handicaps the franchise from building around Pettersson.

Ultimately, any pursuit of Pettersson must mirror the mindset of the 2021 Vegas Golden Knights when they traded for Jack Eichel despite being outside the playoff race. At just 26 years old, Pettersson’s best years are still ahead, making it far more important to think long-term by planning for the next decade rather than the next few months. Even if the Islanders were to acquire him, they should still trade their aging veterans to set themselves up for an aggressive 2025 offseason aimed at infusing the roster with youth and upside.

Do: Include Engvall and Cizikas

The Islanders have a lot of money signed to long-term deals, so finding ways to shed salary is vitally important if a player on a long-term contract like Pettersson is acquired. Cizikas has just two years left on his deals after this season and Tocchet’s reported interest makes it easy to move on from his $2.5 million cap hit, but getting rid of Pierre Engvall’s six remaining years at $3 million annually is not so easy. Whether the Canucks or another team would take the deal is uncertain, but finding a way to get both contracts off the books would make absorbing Pettersson’s $11.6 million cap hit a lot easier.

The chances of the Canucks actually moving Pettersson are slim, and if the Islanders were to get involved, they’d likely find themselves in a bidding war with several other teams. While it’s fair to keep an eye on the latest news and rumors, fans should be cautious about getting their hopes up unless trade discussions start to intensify.