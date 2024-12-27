Insider Believes Islanders’ Brock Nelson Likely to Test Free Agent Market in 2025

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently stated that New York Islanders All-Star, Brock Nelson, “intends to test free agency on July 1st, [2025].” This comment came weeks after LeBrun stated he could “see the [Dallas Stars]” using the cap space they have received from placing Tyler Seguin on the long-term injured reserve list due to injury on a center in the trade market. He also listed Nelson as a trade target of the Minnesota Wild.

Could the Islanders Sell?

The Islanders certainly didn’t envision sitting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division at this point in the season, but here they are. With only 13 wins in their first 35 games of the 2024-25 campaign, they face an uphill battle to climb past five teams and erase a six-point deficit in the Eastern Conference standings if they hope to secure a playoff berth.

After making the playoffs last season and retaining their core roster during the 2024 offseason, expectations were understandably higher. Additions like Maxim Tsyplakov and Anthony Duclair only bolstered optimism. However, a surplus of injuries, historically bad special teams, and a lack of consistency have derailed the team, prompting calls for the Islanders to consider selling off their pending free agents.

General Manager Lou Lamoriello, who has led the franchise since 2018, has never sold at a trade deadline. The closest instance came during the 2018-19 and 2023-24 seasons when he stood pat amid uncertainty about playoff qualification, allowing the team’s fate to unfold naturally. In 2022-23, despite having several key players on expiring contracts, Lamoriello opted to add Pierre Engvall at the deadline before the Islanders narrowly missed the playoffs. He subsequently extended Engvall and other prominent free agents like Scott Mayfield to long-term deals.

Given Lamoriello’s track record, it’s difficult to envision him shifting gears and selling at this year’s deadline, though the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely. The current roster is now four years removed from a significant playoff run, and the organization has cycled through three head coaches during that span. With the team clearly lacking the pieces to contend for a Stanley Cup, and considering Nelson’s age and potential desire to test free agency, Lamoriello may have little choice but to move the veteran center.

Nelson’s Value

If Nelson were to hit the trade market, the Islanders could command a significant return. Recent trade comparables offer a basis of what a return might include.

One notable trade comparison is the Vancouver Canucks’ acquisition of Elias Lindholm at the 2024 trade deadline. In that deal, the Canucks sent the Calgary Flames Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick. At the time, Lindholm had 32 points (9 goals, 23 assists) in 49 games, though he had posted an 80-point season (42 goals, 40 assists) just two seasons prior.

Another parallel is the Islanders’ acquisition of Bo Horvat in 2023. To land Horvat, who had 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) through 49 games that season, New York sent Aatu Raty, Anthony Beauvillier, and a first-round pick to the Canucks. Unlike Lindholm, Horvat didn’t have a prior history of similar offensive production.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Based on these recent examples, it is clear that Nelson would attract substantial interest. Despite a slower start this season, with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 33 games, the 33-year-old has scored over 30 goals in each of the past three seasons. He’s also excelled in the faceoff circle, winning 54.4% of his draws, and has contributed to the penalty kill.

With the 2025 trade deadline shaping up to be light on high-profile players, Nelson would be a top target. Depending on the buyer, he could likely fetch a first-round pick, a mid-tier prospect, and a salary-matching player in return.

Nelson’s Trade Suitors

In addition to the Stars and Wild, several other teams would likely express interest in Nelson. The Toronto Maple Leafs are perennial contenders for top trade deadline acquisitions, while the Winnipeg Jets—having aggressively pursued Sean Monahan at the 2024 deadline—could make a similar push this year given their stellar season thus far. The Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, and Colorado Avalanche might also join the sweepstakes.

The Wild seem like an ideal fit, given their long-standing weakness at center. While they recently traded their 2025 first-round pick for David Jiricek, they could still offer Marco Rossi or their 2026 first-round selection as the centerpiece of a deal. Nelson’s Minnesota roots might increase the likelihood for the Wild to pursue him aggressively, boosting their chances of re-signing him.

For the Stars, uncertainty surrounding Seguin’s effectiveness upon returning from injury could drive them to explore a package centered on Mavrik Bourque. Dallas also holds its 2025 first-round pick, making it possible to structure a blockbuster deal involving both Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. If the Islanders retained 50% of each player’s salary, the Stars would only absorb a $5.5 million cap hit for both. In return, New York could seek Bourque, a first-round pick, and additional assets.

The biggest question mark in these rumors is regarding Lamoriello’s desire to sell the core he put together. He is 82 years old and unlikely to lead a retool, so the only plausible path toward heading this direction would be if ownership directs its general manager to sell. Given Nelson’s age, his declining production, and the Islanders’ ongoing struggles that place them far from genuine contention, trading him for future assets is a logical move. The return could provide valuable building blocks for a retool, helping to set the stage for the team’s next chapter.