Revisiting the Islanders and Canucks Bo Horvat Trade 1 Year Later

As we approach the Jan. 30 anniversary of the Vancouver Canucks sending Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick, it’s a good time to evaluate how the deal worked out. The Islanders extended Horvat in the days that followed, and the first-round selection was flipped a month later to the Detroit Red Wings in a package deal for defenseman Filip Hronek. Opinions were mixed at the time, so one year later, who won the trade?

New York Islanders, A

The trade made sense for the Islanders; their star forward Mat Barzal needed a star linemate who could put the puck in the net, and what better option than All-Star Bo Horvat? Before the trade, Horvat had already cracked 30 goals for just the second time in his career, and with 31 goals in 49 games, he was well on his way to destroying his career highs in goals and points.

However, when he arrived on Long Island, he slowed down, finding the net just seven times in 30 games. Additionally, Barzal got hurt just a few weeks after the trade, leading Horvat to bounce around throughout the lineup.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders have had their fair share of struggles this season, but the top line of Anders Lee, Horvat, and Barzal is most definitely not one of them. The line sits eighth in the league (min. 250 minutes) in expected goals share (xG%) with 58.1 percent, according to Money Puck. Horvat, who has 20 goals and 45 points in 47 games this season, has helped alleviate some of Barzal’s responsibilities on the team’s first line, and both have benefitted.

Related: New York Islanders First Half Report Cards

Latest News & Highlights

The two look like they’ve been playing together for years, and create no shortage of opportunities each game. After years of complaints from the fanbase for having a lack of talent to support Barzal, general manager Lou Lamoriello has found someone who has fit in seamlessly.

Vancouver Canucks, A

The 2022-23 season for the Canucks was one to forget. The team’s 83 points were good for sixth in the Pacific Division, which raised many question marks entering the offseason. However, this season has been a full turnaround. They sit first in the league in points, and all of the struggles from last season appear to have gone away. Their success can be attributed to one key part of the trade: how they utilized that first-round pick.

The first-round pick helped the Canucks land Hronek a month after the trade. This season, Hronek has been the hero on defense. Playing alongside Norris Trophy favorite Quinn Hughes, Hronek has played a key role in the pairing’s success. The two have played over 650 minutes together with a 51.7 xG%. Additionally, Hronek has alleviated the stress on the rest of the defense, averaging over 23 minutes a night, playing on both the power play and penalty kill. While the acquisition alone does not account for all of the team’s success, the acquisition has paid dividends.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beauvillier and Raty have not had a similar impact. With nine goals and 20 points in 31 games with Vancouver last season, Beauvillier had just two goals and eight points in 22 games this season before he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. Raty struggled at first, playing fourth-line minutes for Vancouver’s AHL affiliate, Abbotsford Canucks, at times, but he has since returned to form. He has 23 points in 38 games in Abbotsford this season and is knocking at the door to join the NHL squad.

Revisiting the trade a year later, it appears both teams got what they wanted, making it a win-win, with matching A-level grades. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, expect teams to use the Horvat trade as a blueprint for value among this year’s top players on the market.