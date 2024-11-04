Islanders’ Maxim Tsyplakov Quietly One of NHL’s Best Forwards So Far This Season

The New York Islanders have not gotten off to the start they had hoped for in the 2024-25 season. Following Sunday’s (Nov. 3) loss to the New York Rangers, their record has dropped to 4-6-2 as they sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Amid this start, a handful of injuries have impacted the team’s top contributors, specifically Mat Barzal, Anthony Duclair, Adam Pelech, and Alexander Romanov.

While the losses have been frustrating, there have been some bright spots for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin has rebounded from his injury well, owning a 2.29 goals against average and a .922 save percentage across seven starts. When healthy, Romanov has been an elite, physical defensive force. Notably, the second line of Maxim Tsyplakov, Brock Nelson, and Kyle Palmieri has shined, bringing excitement to a forward corps otherwise lacking it.

Who is Max Tsyplakov?

Tsyplakov was an international free agent signed by the Islanders to a one-year, $950,000 contract this past offseason. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound left-handed winger scored 31 goals and 47 points in 65 games for Spartak Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League last season, career highs in each offensive category.

Related: Islanders’ New Top Line Not Enough to Make a Difference

The 26-year-old was known for his hands, creativity, and vision in Russia, and his skill set has been on full display during the beginning of his North American career. He has shown poise and patience when entering the offensive zone and has already established chemistry on the power play and at even strength.

After a strong preseason that showcased his extensive skill set, Tsyplakov scored a go-ahead goal in the final minutes of the Islanders’ season opener against the Utah Hockey Club in his NHL debut. He positioned himself in the slot, waiting for Nelson’s feed before sniping the puck past Connor Ingram. While the Islanders quickly blew the lead and lost in overtime, Tsyplakov’s performance did not go unrecognized.

Maxim Tsyplakov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy told the media “Max has been a pleasant surprise… We saw that he had talent but how fast could he adjust and adapt to the speed, the league, the size of the rinks. I feel like he has been playing really well. We started slow with him and every day he was getting better and better. I was pleased with what I’ve seen. He got what he deserved.”

After beginning the preseason in the bottom six, Tsyplakov quickly rose the ranks to the second line, and this was not because there were no other suitors for the position. When discussing Tsyplakov’s promotions, Roy stated “We started slowly [with Tsyplakov]. He played on different lines, and he earned his position. We want to go with the best lineup. I want to be fair, and I think he deserves [to play on the] second line.”

In his 12 career NHL games thus far, Tsyplakov is up to seven points (two goals and five assists) and 34 hits while averaging 16:43 minutes of ice time per game. His skill set is directly translatable to the NHL as a smart, talented winger, and he already looks like a seasoned NHL veteran alongside Nelson and Palmieri.

Maxim Tsyplakov does it all himself to put the Islanders on top. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/didkuuAvTu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 2, 2024

Not only has Tsyplakov been playing well individually, but the Islanders’ second line as a whole has been outstanding, ranking among the NHL’s top trios. Among forward lines with over 100 minutes together this season, the Tsyplakov-Nelson-Palmieri trio ranks fourth in expected goals percentage (61.1%), 10th in goals percentage (60.0%), and first in Corsi (56.7%), per MoneyPuck. Together, they sit atop the Islanders in points and are one of only two lines on the team to have been on the ice for more goals scored than allowed.

Tsyplakov’s Potential

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Tsyplakov’s NHL potential was a wide range. He could have struggled in training camp and taken a path similar to Anatoly Golyshev, who played 15 games with the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Islanders in 2021-22 before requesting a contract termination to return to Russia. On the other hand, Tsyplakov’s talent and potential as a future 30+ goal scorer were widely recognized. Although he is currently on pace for around 14 goals, his early success suggests that reaching that 30-goal mark is within reach.

While a 30-goal season this season is unlikely, those numbers are achievable as Tsyplakov gains more opportunities. Currently, he serves as the third scoring option on his line behind established goal-scorers Palmieri and Nelson, who each netted over 30 goals in 2023-24. Even with this, Tsyplakov has been highly efficient.

Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri celebrate a goal for the New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Through 12 games, Tsyplakov sits at 0.95 expected goals per 60 minutes, ahead of Jesper Bratt, Logan Stankoven, Jack Hughes, Robert Thomas, Dylan Strome, Troy Terry, Drake Batherson, Tage Thompson, and other established NHL goal scorers in that category. As well, Tsyplakov’s 0.60 goals per 60 minutes are ahead of Mika Zibenejad, Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, Vincent Trocheck, and many others, highlighting his effectiveness on the ice.

Tsyplakov’s game has not been all offense, either, as individually he ranks third on the Islanders in Corsi (61%), third in Fenwick (62%), first in goals percentage (65%), second in expected goals percentage (64.5%), and second in on-ice expected goals differential (5.1). While he still needs to improve his puck possession skills and speed, there have been a lot more positives than negatives.

Through 12 games, Tsyplakov’s point totals do not stand out, but he is in line to break out. For his 2024-25 stat line, he should finish around 15-18 goals and 40-45 points. Looking ahead, he should develop into a reliable 20+ goal, 50+ point producer with 30+ goal and 65+ point upside.

The Islanders next suit up Tuesday (Nov. 5) against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. With Barzal and Duclair sidelined, the forward lines have been shuffled, yet Roy’s trust in the second line remains unchanged. As the season progresses, look for this trio to garner first-line responsibilities and continue its dominance as one of the NHL’s best combinations.