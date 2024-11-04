Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Nylander, Matthews & Marner

In a tight game, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 2-1 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night. The Wild’s young Matt Boldy scored the game-winner just over two minutes into extra time. The winning goal came on a defensive breakdown by the Maple Leafs, leaving two Wild players in alone. Boldy put the decisive shot past Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who made an impressive 31 saves in the loss. Minnesota’s goalie, Filip Gustavsson, also shone in the net. He stopped 27 shots to take home the win.

Finally, Toronto scored on a power-play goal from William Nylander. The goal was the team’s first road power-play conversion after an 0-for-18 drought this season. Despite the solid performances, their overtime woes continued. The loss moved them to 0-2 in extra time this season.

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I will share some keys from Sunday’s game. These include a closer look at Stolarz’s strong performance despite the loss, Nylander’s goal finally breaking Toronto’s road power-play slump, and Auston Matthews’ continued contributions with a power-play assist. I’ll also discuss Mitch Marner’s recent playmaking, as he registered an assist to extend his five-game point streak.

Item 1: Anthony Stolarz Puts Up Solid Effort, Falls in OT Loss

Stolarz put on an impressive display in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild, stopping 31 of 33 shots. Despite his strong performance, he couldn’t escape a narrow loss. The decisive play unfolded when the Maple Leafs attempted a 3-on-1 break, but a quick defensive effort from Jared Spurgeon turned it into a 2-on-0 rush for the Wild. Finally, the big Toronto goalie couldn’t stop one.

This OT loss brings Stolarz’s record to 4-2-2 for the season, featuring a commendable 2.38 goals-against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%) over his eight starts. He has been sharing the crease with Joseph Woll, who played Saturday’s 4-2 loss to St. Louis. The goalie tandem’s shared workload has provided Toronto with depth in the net.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, Stolarz has been the better goalie. He’s been completely reliable, and his statistics show it. He’s been solid in tight games. The team has an easier week with home games against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Stolarz should get at least one of those starts.

Item 2: William Nylander Strikes Again on the Power Play

Nylander continued his impressive scoring streak. On Sunday, he scored Toronto’s lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild. Nylander’s goal, his fourth in as many games, came on the power play. It was his first power-play point since Oct. 21. With three shots on goal, Nylander looked sharp. He’s pushed his season stats to nine goals and four assists in 13 games.

The 28-year-old winger has been a consistent force in the Maple Leafs’ top six. He’s now scoring at or above a point-per-game pace. Given his role on the team’s high-powered offence, it’s become his baseline expectation. He hasn’t disappointed.

Item 3: Auston Matthews Adds Power-Play Assist Against Wild

Matthews continued his steady production. He contributed a power-play assist in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss. Although this was his first power-play point in five games, he has been reliable offensively. He’s now put up six points in his last five games and has, on the season, 11 points in 13 games.

He’s also blocked 19 shots in those 13 games. Matthews is averaging well over four shots per game. His high shot volume of 56 shots on the net suggests that more goals are likely coming soon. Interestingly, he has the same statistical numbers as John Tavares (both have a plus-2 rating).

Item 4: Mitch Marner on 5-Game Point Streak with Power-Play Assist

Marner kept his momentum going with a power-play assist on Sunday. He has registered points in five straight games, compiling a goal and six assists over this productive stretch. This marked his first power-play point since Oct. 21, snapping a six-game stretch without one. The fact is that the Maple Leafs had not scored on a power play in many games. It was well past time.

Through 13 games, Marner has scored two goals and added 12 assists. His continued playmaking has been essential in the Maple Leafs’ top six, where he consistently sets up scoring opportunities for his linemates. He’s playing well, but the team’s scoring is way down this season. They have a different coach and different expectations.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild was marked by a mix of misfortune and defensive miscues. A tough-luck deflection off Tavares’ stick became Minnesota’s only regulation goal. The game underscored how quickly things can shift on unpredictable bounces. Adding to that frustration, a defensive breakdown by Max Domi in overtime allowed the Wild to capitalize on a 2-on-0 breakaway.

While close games often come down to a combination of skill and luck, this one showed that Toronto has room to tighten its game. If they hope to succeed in tight, low-scoring contests, they must keep errors to a minimum and find ways to counter the occasional bad bounce. The Maple Leafs will seek to bounce back with three games in the upcoming week. Next up is a home showdown against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The team is adjusting to the rhythm of back-to-back games and working to convert close losses into wins.