Islanders’ Danny Nelson Has Become an Elite Prospect

New York Islanders prospect Danny Nelson shined in Team USA’s second game of the Preliminary Round at the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC), netting two goals in a victory over Team Latvia. His standout performance earned him Player of the Game honors, earning some well-deserved recognition for one of the Islanders’ top young talents.

The Islanders selected Nelson in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, and many fans overlooked the pick given the organization’s lack of recent success in developing its prospects. Following a standout 2023-24 season at the University of Notre Dame, Nelson began earning recognition among Islanders faithful. His impressive start to the 2024-25 season, coupled with dominant performances in the opening two games of the 2025 WJC for Team USA, has solidified his status as an elite prospect on the national stage.

How Did Nelson Get Here?

Drafted with the 49th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Nelson tallied just 64 points (29 goals and 35 assists) over 85 games for the United States Development Program during his draft-eligible season. While Nelson’s numbers were solid, he ranked seventh on the team in scoring, notably behind 2024 Islanders draft pick Cole Eiserman and Long Island native James Hagens, a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.

After being drafted, Nelson made significant strides in his development under the guidance of Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native showcased increased confidence around the net, consistently leveraging his 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame to win net-front battles and gain puck possession. He also excelled in the faceoff circle, leading all college freshmen in the faceoff circle in wins. His nine goals and 23 points in 30 games demonstrated his ability to succeed at the collegiate level, while the eye test suggested he had the potential to elevate his game even further.

After the 2023-24 season, Nelson knew he could contribute even more to his team and dedicated the 2024 offseason to addressing his weaknesses. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, he discussed his offseason focus areas with The Hockey Writers, outlining the steps he took to elevate his game.

“I’d say [my season objectives] are just playing the best I can. One of my big goals is to play as consistently as possible… I focused on puck possession and puck control, especially down low and in tight off turns. That was something I … thought I could really improve upon this season, especially in the offensive zone. Controlling pucks down low and extending plays is something I am going to focus on this season.”

Nelson Has Taken Strides Offensively

Nelson’s improvement may not be obvious at first glance, but his game has undoubtedly reached new heights. The 19-year-old has become a more consistent offensive force this season, regularly using his size and strength to win puck battles in the offensive zone and getting his stick on rebounds to sustain pressure.

Nelson has also improved around the net, winning major battles to get his stick on the puck to put a shot on net. This was recently evident on the international stage, highlighted by his goal against Team Latvia. He positioned himself firmly around the net, creating a prime scoring opportunity before receiving a perfectly timed feed from Eiserman.

Just weeks earlier, Nelson showcased his knack for timely plays. On Dec. 14, he pounced on a loose puck to tie the Fighting Irish’s game against the University of Ohio, a day after tipping in Axel Kumlin’s shot to score Notre Dame’s opening goal in their Dec. 13 matchup against the same opponent.

The list of impressive plays goes on for Nelson. As well, he continues to make an impact even on nights when he fails to find the scoresheet. He currently leads Notre Dame in shots (61) and faceoff winning percentage (57.2%). This season he ranks fifth in goals among NCAA teenagers, outpacing fellow 2023 draftees Gabe Perreault, Matthew Wood, and Oliver Moore, among others.

Nelson’s Ceiling & Floor

This season, Nelson’s growth as a player has been evident on a game-to-game basis. He rarely repeats mistakes, showcasing an impressive ability to learn and adapt, and is among the most dependable players in college hockey with the puck. While it’s difficult to define his ceiling given his steady upward trajectory, his 18 months within the Islanders organization offer a glimpse into his potential.

As a defensive center and faceoff specialist, Nelson boasts a high floor. He leads head coach Jeff Jackson’s forwards in ice time per game, averaging 20:15, while anchoring the penalty kill—a testament to the trust he’s earned from one of college hockey’s most respected coaches. With his well-rounded game, Nelson could see NHL action within the next couple of seasons, projecting as at least a third-line, penalty-killing center at a minimum.

However, his ceiling is even more enticing. Nelson has the potential to evolve into a 30-goal, 65-point, two-way center. His strong skating, innate offensive instincts, and seamless adaptation to the collegiate level—without compromising his defensive responsibilities—highlight his well-rounded and continually improving skill set. At just 19 years old, Nelson’s maturity and ability to impact games even without appearing on the scoresheet show why he is such a valuable and elite prospect.

This afternoon (Dec. 29) at 2:30 p.m. EST, Nelson and Team USA will take on Team Finland in their third of four Preliminary Round games. With two goals and three points through the tournament’s first two games, Nelson has already surpassed his previous WJC stat line of one goal and two points. With up to five games left to play, he has plenty of opportunities to continue showcasing why he has a bright future on Long Island.