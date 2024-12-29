Sharks’ Losing Streak Hits Seven Games as Flames Win 3-1

The Calgary Flames came to San Jose, California in hopes of defeating the struggling San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Between the pipes tonight, it was a matchup between Dustin Wolf for the Flames and Yaroslav Askarov for the Sharks. In a battle between two Pacific Division teams, the Flames were able to pick up a 3-1 victory.

Game Recap

The Flames got the scoring started in the first period with a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau assisted by Nazem Kadri and Mackenzie Weegar just over four minutes into the frame. The Flames took a 1-0 lead into the second period where Macklin Celebrini answered just over three minutes in to make it a 1-1 game with a goal assisted by Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames responded shortly after to take a 2-1 lead with a goal from Mikael Backlund assisted by Kadri and Rasmus Andersson. That would stand as the game-winning goal as they would only notch one more goal late in the third period with an empty net finish from Jonathan Huberdeau with assists from Kadri and Wolf.

The Flames are back in action on Sunday (Dec. 29) against the Vegas Golden Knights while the Sharks are back in action on Tuesday (Dec. 31) for a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

